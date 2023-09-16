Mikayla Hammond survived a rough back nine Friday as the Albert Gallatin senior won her first FCCA Golf Championship with 90.
AG's Hammond top girl golfer in county
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Sunday, September 17, 2023 10:36 AM
Mikayla Hammond survived a rough back nine Friday as the Albert Gallatin senior won her first FCCA Golf Championship with 90.
Hammond went out in 43, but played the back nine in 47.
“I felt confident on the front nine. Everything was good,” said Hammond. “My shots were still solid (on the back nine). The chips got to me.
“(Putting) on the front nine, my line was off, but my speed was good.”
Hammond felt she had a good opportunity to win the girls title with the graduation of Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny.
“Claire from Geibel was so good. I was jealous. She beat me last year,” explained Hammond. “I felt pretty good. I didn’t want my head to get in the way.”
Hammond had only one triple bogey (on No. 17).
“I let it get to me so much. I get nervous. Today, I had a bad shots and it didn’t get to me,” said Hammond.
Now, she gets ready for her final shot to make a run for the WPIAL Championship. The original site was Yougiogheny Country Club, but was moved to Chippewa Golf course, much to the relief of Hammond.
“I’m going to Chippewa. I’m used to the course. I know it pretty well,” said Hammond. “I was nervous about Youghiogheny.
“(Her career) is almost over. That’s why I enjoyed it today. My dad will be at Chippewa. It helps if I have a bad hole. He’ll just calm me down.”
Uniontown’s Emily Myers was second with 99. Belle Vernon’s Felicia Kruppa shot 99, and Frazier’s Paloma Warner and Belle Vernon’s Vittoria Scaramucci both finished with 102 to round out the all-county team.
Belle Vernon, playing in their first county tournament as a team, won the girls title.
