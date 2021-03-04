Hunter Sexton missed a long 3-point attempt in the final seconds as Albert Gallatin's furious rally fell just short at Gateway Wednesday night.
Ryan Greggerson led a balanced scoring attack for the Gators with 13 points as the hosts hung on for a 62-59 win in a WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game.
Gateway, the No. 8 seed, advances to play at top-seeded Chartiers Valley Saturday at noon.
Bryson Pavlik scored 12 points for the Gators (9-7) and Will Kromka and Jayson Carr each had 10 points.
Gateway led 11-9 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime.
The ninth-seeded Colonials (10-7) out-scored the Gators 18-13 in the third quarter to pull within 38-34 but Gateway went on an 18-9 to start the fourth quarter, building its lead up to 56-43.
Albert Gallatin wasn't done yet, though.
Nate English began AG's comeback bid with a 3-pointer. After a bucket by Greggerson, English made one of two from the foul line and AJ Blyden hit two free throws to get the Colonials within nine.
Pavlik answered with a pair of foul shots to put Gateway ahead 60-49 with 2:03 left.
English was fouled as he hit a driving shot in the lane and converted the free throw for a three-point play, his second of the quarter, to make it 60-52 with 1:58 left.
Albert Gallatin's Dylan Shea then deflected a Gateway pass to cause a turnover that was gathered in by Hunter Sexton. English missed a 3-pointer at the other end but Shea grabbed the rebound and dished back to English for another long-range attempt and he connected to make it 60-55.
Albert Gallatin's full-court pressure worked again, this time with Mason Layhue coming up with a steal which led to Layhue scoring off an offensive rebound and suddenly the Colonials were within three, 60-57, with 1:04 still left on the clock.
The Gators worked the ball around until Quincy Germany was fouled and he made both free throws with 38 seconds left. English was fouled at the other end and did the same to again get AG within three with 28 seconds remaining.
Germany had a chance to salt the game away but this time missed both free throws with 26 seconds on the clock.
Blyden gathered in the rebound and the Colonials raced up court but Gateway's defense deflected the ball out of bounds three times. With just three seconds remaining Layhue inbounded to Sexton but his deep 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim.
English, a 1,000-point scorer, rang up a game-high 23 points in his final game, including 12 during AG's 16-6 closing run.
Blyden, also a senior, followed with 16 points.
