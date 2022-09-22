Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner was medalist in the Section 1-AA girls individual qualifier Monday at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course.
The Ruffsdale native fired a 3-under 69, well below the target score of 95.
Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny finished second with a 1-over 72.
Deer Lakes’ Anna Yourish and Greensburg C.C.’s Haley Gill both shot 84.
Beth-Center’s Gianna Peterson overcame a rough start to continue her individual golf season by placing fifth with 16-over 87. Peterson started with seven and six, but settled down over the final 16 holes to become the first girl from Beth-Center to advance out of sectional play.
Mount Pleasant’s Allison Tepper (90), Belle Vernon’s Brenna Lamendola (94), and Waynesburg Central’s Avery Davis (94) also beat the target score.
The qualifiers advance to the WPIAL Class AA first round final (semifinals) at Youghiogheny Country Club on Monday, Sept. 26.
Uniontown’s Emily Meyers missed the cut by two strokes, finishing 10th with 97. Southmoreland’s Sophia Price was 12th with a 99.
Natalie Miller (13, 100), Emily Eutsey (14, 101), and Gabby Kinneer (23, 113) also golfed for Mount Pleasant. Albert Gallatin’s Mikayla Hammond placed 15th with 101. Frazier’s Kacie Lombard was 20th with a score of 111.
Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan finished second in the Section 2-AAA qualifier on her home course after shooting 2-over 74.
Morgan, along with the other qualifiers, advance to the WPIAL Class AAA first round final (semifinals) at Youghiogheny Country Club on Monday, Sept. 26.
South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh was medalist with 3-under 69.
Peters Township’s Elli Benson (75), Brooke Vowcheck (78), Amelia Severns (82), and Sophia Severns (83), Thomas Jefferson’s Maggie Allan (76), Mt. Lebanon’s Anna Kushnir (79) and Madeline Zerega (87), and South Fayette’s Ally Brennan (84) also earned a berth into the next round.
