HOPWOOD — Lorenzo Glasser’s alert baserunning produced the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday afternoon as Charleroi rallied for a 4-3 victory over Hopewell on the first day of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Hutchinson Field.
Charleroi (7-6) advances in the winners’ bracket and will play the winner of the Bushy Run-Brighton Twp. game Saturday at 3 p.m.
Losing pitcher Anthony LaSala held Charleroi to just one hit through the first six innings, but his defense let him down in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hunter Mamie’s one-out ground ball went through the shortstop to get the game-winning rally going.
Lorenzo Glasser, the starting pitcher, dumped a single over first base, moving Mamie to third base. Glasser stole second base with Andrew Mackey batting.
The extra base proved to be important when Mackey dropped another single into short right field. Mamie easily scored with Charleroi manager holding Glasser at third.
However, the throw to the plate sailed over the catcher’s head and ricocheted around the concrete wall behind the plate.
Glasser saw the ball kick down the third base line and took off to give Charleroi the walk-off win.
“(Glasser) broke on his own. That was a head’s up play by him. I was looking into the field, holding (Mackey) at second so I didn’t know what was going on behind me,” said Mollis.
Charleroi held the first lead when the home team scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning without a hit.
Ben Shields opened the inning with a walk and moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Gianni Cantini was safe on an errant throw to first, allowing Shields to score.
Nico Rongaus laid down a sacrifice bunt and Cantini alertly kept running with third base unattended. He overslid the bag, but held on to avoid the out.
Ashton Ray brought Cantini home with a sacrifice fly.
“He’s a great pitcher. (LaSala) had a one-hitter (until the seventh inning). To go through this whole season and to put up one hit, that’s crazy,” said Mollis. “But, I thought we put up some good at-bats.
“Winning (a one-run) game is more fitting for us. We’re not set up for a lopsided game.”
The Charleroi combination of Glasser and Cantini also had a stellar performance, combining on a three-hitter. And, all three hits came in the third inning off Glasser when Hopewell produced all three runs.
The brief offensive spurt was augmented by a lead-off walk and an error.
“We talked before the game and I told them we can’t walk and make errors,” said Mollis.
Glasser was pulled with two outs in the top of the sixth inning after he reached 80 pitches. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven.
“I was going to ride (Glasser) to 105 (pitches), but now he can come back,” said Mollis.
Cantini walked the first batter he faced, then retired the next four in order. He struck out two.
Mollis might have some extra time to figure out his pitching rotation with rain in the forecast.
“I’m not sure who I will start, but I will figure it out,” added Mollis.
