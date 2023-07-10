Several local softball teams had solid WPIAL and PIAA playoff runs last spring, and players from those squads were recognized for their individual efforts on the 2023 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) Softball All-State Teams.
Carmichaels shortstop Carys McConnell, along with Tunkhannock’s Kayla and McKenzie Hannon and Hempfield Area’s Mia Bandieramont, received the Courage Award.
McConnell and teammates pitcher Bailey Barnyak, outfielder Sophia Zalar and designated player Ali Jacobs were all named to the first team in Class A.
“We’ve never had that many on the first team before but I thought they were all well deserved,” said Lady Mikes coach Dave Briggs who guided Carmichaels to a section title, the WPIAL final and the PIAA quarterfinals. “They all had outstanding years.
“Bailey as a freshman was pretty dominant and had a great season. Carys, another freshman, was unbelievable. I thought she was the best all-around player in District 7. She has all the tools: power, speed, fielding, great instincts. Ali hit the heck out of the ball this year. She really showed great improvement from last year to this year.
“I was happy for Sophia. She had made second team the last two years and she really made it one of her goals her senior year to make first team. I thought she had her best year and she did it.”
There were 10 area players named to the first team and 20 selected to the team overall along with one that had a local connection.
Frazier first baseman Delaney Warnick and second baseman Maria Felsher received first-team recognition in Class AA, and third baseman Grace Vaughn was named to the second team. Warnick was a second-team member in 2022.
Elizabeth Forward had two first-team spots with pitcher Shelby Telegdy and shortstop Julia Resnick, and a second team player, outfielder Hannah Evans, in Class AAAA.
The Class AAAA squad also included Belle Vernon outfielders Maren Metikosh and Lexi Daniels on the first and second team, respectively, and second baseman Lauren VanDivner on the second team. Metikosh also was named to the first team last year.
Southmoreland shortstop Amarah McCutcheon was named to the first team in Class AAA for the second time in her career. McCutcheon, a junior, was named first team as a freshman and second team last year when she battled through an injury.
“She had hurt her shoulder diving for a ball during her travel ball season,” Lady Scotties coach Todd Bunner said. “She tore her labrum. It was a process with her trying to swing the bat with not so much pain, plus it was her throwing shoulder. She lifted a lot of weights in the offseason and did a lot of stretching and chiropractic work to get ready for this season and she was back in her old form.
“Amarah has been our captain the last couple years. She just that leader, on the field and off the field. She works extremely hard all the time. She batted .500 this year.”
Lady Scotties catcher Makayla Etling was selected to the second team.
“These last two years she has proven to be an outstanding catcher, offensively and defensively,” Bunner said. “She had a really good arm, she frames well and blocks the plate well. When it comes to hitting it’s uncanny to watch her because it doesn’t matter where the pitch is at, high, low, outside, inside, she just has an eye to put her bat on the ball.”
West Greene catcher London Whipkey earned Class A second team honors after being named to the first team the previous two years.
Mount Pleasant outfielder Krista Brunson and Yough utility player Adoria Waldier earned second-team honors in Class AAA
Charleroi’s Sophia Celaschi (pitcher) and McKenna DeUnger (catcher) received Class AA second-team honors.
Also named to the first team in Class A was Union pitcher Mia Preuhs, the daughter of Connellsville graduate Amy (Steich) Witt.
North Penn pitcher Julia Shearer was honored as the Overall Pennsylvania Player of the Year. Juniata’s Elizabeth Gaisior received recognition as the Overall Pennsylvania Pitcher of the Year.
The Players of the Year were North Penn catcher Sarah Sabocsik (Class AAAAAA), Donegal catcher Bella Mackison (Class AAAAA), North Schuylkill catcher Johannah Taylor (Class AAAA), Mid Valley pitcher Maranda Runco (Class AAA), Serra Catholic third baseman Caroline Malandra (Class AA), and Glendale outfielder Riley Best (Class A).
The Pitchers of the Year were Seneca Valley’s Lexie Hames (Class AAAAAA), Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams (Class AAAAA), Blue Mountain’s Maria Freiwald (Class AAAA), Avonworth’s Alivia Lantzy (Class AAA), and Meyersdale’s Izabvella Donaldson (Class A).
