Lane Allison poured in a game-high 43 points Friday night to lead West Greene to a 76-58 Section 2-A victory against visiting Mapletown.
West Greene (2-8, 5-17) held leads of 20-12, 37-26 and 60-40 at the quarter breaks.
The Pioneers' Kaden Shields finished 20 points.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples (3-7, 7-13) with 17 points. Cohen Stout added 12.
Frazier 68, Beth-Center 57 -- Keyshaun Thompson led the Commodores to a Section 4-AA home victory with a game-high 33 points.
Beth-Center (0-12, 1-21) led 21-16 after the first quarter, but Frazier rallied for a 38-30 halftime lead. The Commodores' lead grew to 56-37 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs rallied for a 20-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Brennan Stewart scored 14 points for the Commodores (2-10, 3-18). Lucas Roebuck had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Brody Tharp led Beth-Center with 22 points. Jason Zellie finished with 11 points.
Thomas Jefferson 91, Connellsville 26 -- The Jaguars scored all the points they needed in the first quarter for a Section 1-AAAAA home victory.
Thomas Jefferson (7-2, 14-7) led 30-4 after the first quarter and 54-15 at halftime.
Jayden McBride led the Falcons (0-12, 0-22) with 11 points.
Evan Burger scored a game-high 18 points for Thomas Jefferson. Ryan Lawry finished with 17 points and Brody Evans added 15.
Trinity 74, Ringgold 50 -- The Rams fell behind early and were unable to rally for a Section 1-AAAAA road loss.
Remington Lessman scored 12 points for Ringgold (2-8, 4-18). Lorenzo Glasser added 10 points.
Owen Wayman (16), Andrew Collins (13), Jacob Dunkle (12), and Tim Hodges (11) all scored double figures for the Hillers (4-6, 9-12).
Elizabeth Forward 72, Belle Vernon 70 -- The Warriors played their way into the playoffs with a Section 3-AAAA road victory over the Leopards.
Ellzabeth Forward (8-13) improves to 4-6 in the section for fourth place. Belle Vernon slips to 5-5 in the section and 10-11 overall.
The Warriors led 26-20 after the first quarter and 45-35 at halftime. Belle Vernon rallied for a 35-27 advantage in the second half.
Andrew Cook pace Elizabeth Forward with 25 points. Isaiah Turner scored 15 points and Zach Boyd added 12.
Quinton Martin had a double-double for Belle Vernon with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Zion Moore scored 16 points and Braden Laux grabbed 10 rebounds.
Southmoreland 74, Albert Gallatin 70 -- The Scotties held on for a Section 3-AAAA victory against the visiting Colonials.
Southmoreland (3-7, 13-9) led 13-11 after the first quarter, but Albert Gallatin pulled into a 30-27 lead at halftime. The Scotties regained the lead after three quarters, 51-49, and outscored the Colonials in the final eight minutes, 23-21, to secure the win.
Ty Keffer led Southmoreland with a game-high 27 points. Elijah Myers finished with 21 points and Noah Felentzer had 11 points.
Kameron Pratt and Issac Ellsworth shared team-scoring honors for Albert Gallatin (0-10, 3-16) with 16 points apiece. Shymere Wilson scored 14 points, Greyson Jarrett finished with 13 and Mykel Belt added 11 for the Colonials.
McGuffey 69, Waynesburg Central 51 -- The Highlanders built a 11-point halftime lead on their way to a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Dane Woods led the Raiders (1-11, 3-19) with 18 points.
Jantzen Dondin shared game-scoring honors for McGuffey (6-6, 12-10) with 18 points. Grayson Wallace had 14 points and Tristan McAdoo added 12.
Yough 69, Charleroi 17 -- Yough held the visitors scoreless in the second quarter for a 49-4 halftime lead for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Terek Crosby led the way for Yough (10-2, 15-7) with a game-high 20 points. Austin Matthews (17), Parker Rost (15), and Tyler Travillion (12) also scored in double figures in the victory.
Jackson Keranko scored 11 points for Charleroi (4-8, 9-13).
Brownsville 69, California 35 -- Damarion Brown scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the first half to lead the Falcons to a non-section home victory against the visiting Trojans.
Elijah Brown added 11 points for Brownsville (13-7).
Caden Powell scored eight points for California (6-16).
Girls basketball
West Greene 66, Mapletown 23 -- The Lady Pioneers closed Section 2-A play with a home victory against the Lady Maples.
West Greene (8-2, 12-9) led 18-8, 35-15 and 52-21 at the quarter breaks.
Lexi Six led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 24 points. Taylor Karvan (16), Kendra Tharp (12), and Kasie Meek (10) also finished in double figures.
Krista Wilson finished with seven points for Mapletown (2-8, 6-15). Emma Zalar and Isabella Garnek both scored six points.
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 53 -- The Lady Hillers outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 22-6, to rally for a non-section road win.
Albert Gallatin (10-12) led 30-29 at halftime and 47-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Courtlyn Turner led the Lady Colonials with 21 points. Mya Glisan finished with 15 points and Gianna Michaux added 12.
Ruby Morgan scored a game-high 24 points for Trinity (15-6). Eden Williamson finished with 18.
Boys wrestling
Belle Vernon 31, Ringgold 30 -- Perry Riggle's 5-3 decision at 285 pounds clinched the non-section match for the visiting Leopards.
Riggle's win gave Belle Vernon a 31-24 lead with two bouts to go. The Rams' Finn Mansmann (107) and Nico Bove (114) closed out the match with forfeits.
Belle Vernon's Giovanni Weightman (139) and Kole Doppelheuer (145) both won major decisions. Dominik Skibicki (152) won a decision and Elijah Brown had a technical fall at 160 pounds. Austin Hoffman won by fall at 172 pounds, as did Coulton Manown at 189 pounds.
Ringgold's Daniel Versharen (121) and Braydon Campbell (127) won decisions, and Jake Conroy had a pin at 215 pounds. Noah Mimidis (133) received a forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.