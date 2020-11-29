German Township High School graduate and Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame inductee C. Vivian Stringer embarks on her 26th season at the helm of the Scarlet Knights, and enters her 50th year overall as a head basketball coach with 1,041 career wins, which ranks fifth all-time.
“That’s amazing and it’s something that I love doing,” Stringer said. “Fifty years, it’s amazing.
“I haven’t lost my passion for coaching. I think that’s something I used to wonder why I’m so driven in sports as I was and I can’t lose that drive and I won’t lose that drive. When I do I’ve got to stop. It’s been a great ride. It’s amazing the game has taken me so many places.”
Stringer has seen the changes in opportunities for women in athletics firsthand and admits it has been a long road from her days at German.
“When I was coming out of high school we didn’t have a girls team,” Stringer pointed out. “I played with the guys all the time on the playground at the elementary school. I continued to ask why we didn’t have sports for women.”
A coal miner’s daughter, Stringer learned a valuable lesson from her parents growing up in the small town of Edenborn, Pa. “Work hard and don’t look for excuses, and you can achieve anything.”
She took the words to heart and forged a Hall of Fame coaching career.
Stringer, who has a career record of 1,041-421, is 521-286 at Rutgers. She has led the Scarlet Knights to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, two trips to the Final Four and a WNIT Championship in 2014.
Stringer, who’s been leading the Scarlet Knights for 25 years, became the first coach in men’s or women’s basketball history to lead three different teams to the Final Four. That includes guiding Cheyney University to the first NCAA championship game in women’s college basketball.
The trophy case in Stringer’s home is amazing.
Stringer’s been a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year five times at Rutgers. In 2009, she was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in the same class that featured Michael Jordan, John Stockton and David Robinson.
A 2001 inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Stringer made her sixth appearance on a USA Basketball coaching staff in 2004, serving as an assistant coach for the gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic Team. Named one of the “101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports” by Sports Illustrated in 2003, Stringer continues to be one of the most recognized coaches in the game.
The accolades continue for Stringer. She received the Legends of Coaching Award during an edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter on April 6. Adopted by the John R. Wooden Award Steering Committee in 1999, the Legends of Coaching award honors coaches who exemplify Wooden’s standard of success both on and off the court.
Past winners of the “Legends of Coaching” award include Jay Wright, Muffet McGraw, Geno Auriemma, Pat Summitt and Tom Izzo, among many other highly successful college basketball coaches.
Stringer was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Oct. 18 along with former Rutgers Athletic Director Bob Mulcahy. Also inducted in the virtual ceremony were Eli Manning, Rick Barry, Ed Harris and Anne Hathaway.
“I pray that I continue to appreciate the honors and awards because I do,” Stringer said. “I haven’t taken time to think about that. I just continue to do what I love to do. Coaching, when it’s over, then I will look at what I’ve done. I appreciate and I really respect the honor I had to be inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame. It was special because that is home. We continue to think about German Township and what it means.”
Stringer still thinks about the long journey she has been on.
“When I was younger I never thought about coaching one time,” Stringer explained. “I just wanted to play the game. But I came around to the idea of coaching.
“My early athletic endeavors and being a cheerleader was a stepping stone. My dad said it wasn’t for me it was generations that will come after you. He told me if you don’t stand up for something you will fall for anything and that resonated with me.”
Stringer remains an advocate for sports opportunities for women.
“It has gotten better,” Stringer opined. “We’ve got to continue to work and strive because I think there’s a lot of things that are happening. I did a podcast the other day and I think a lot of people think that there’s equality, but there isn’t. But it’s a whole heck of a lot better than it has been.”
Stringer’s 50th year in coaching is getting underway in the midst of a global pandemic.
“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty,” Stringer said. “I’m nervous, I have special needs daughter that is handicapped and I have a maid that takes care of her and she is scared to death. I normally would have my players come to the house and I can’t do any of that. I’m scared because my daughter’s immune system is weakened and mine is too. It is unprecedented. Hopefully, we can have a basketball season.”
Stringer plans to be on Rutgers’ sideline beyond this season.
The Scarlet Knights’ women’s basketball coach is entering the final year of a four-year contract, but she said that she is working on a contract extension with athletic director Pat Hobbs and deputy director of athletics Sarah Baumgartner.
“Pat is great. Sarah is great. I’m not worried about it at all,” said Stringer, 72. “Yes, I’m coming back. We’re going to do some great things. We’re doing a lot of great things, I can promise you that.”
Stringer, for all her success, deep down inside remains rooted in Fayette County.
“Edenborn and Uniontown that’s my heart,” Stringer said.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.