Rob Ramsey was making his head coaching debut when his Brownsville boys basketball team took the court for the nightcap of a season-opening, four-game slate of games at Falcon Fest on Friday night.
Jim Romanus of West Greene, on the other hand, was beginning his 46th year on the bench and 12th at West Greene.
The one thing they and most high school coaches have in common is their great anticipation of that first official game.
"I was very nervous," admitted Ramsey, whose Falcons defeated Beth-Center, 66-30. "I was just trying to go over everything in my head, thinking about it all day. It was a little nerve-wracking but once the ball tipped off I felt a lot better."
Romanus, who saw his team fall to Albert Gallatin, 87-31, knew his Pioneers faced a tough task in the Colonials but still couldn't wait to get the first game underway.
"I love coaching," Romanus said. "But I hate losing.
"I always look forward to the first game to see how we do. I love execution. When I see the plan that we put together in practice come to fruition on the court that is very satisfying to me. It's seeing our kids get better and seeing that they know what's right and wrong and how to play the game. Those are important things."
Shea Fleenor began his 11th season as head coach at Albert Gallatin but his reaction as opening day looms is always the same.
"I was a wreck all day," Fleenor said. "It started last night. I keep saying the year that I don't feel like this prior to the first game is probably the time for me to hang it up.
"My big fear was are we ready? Did I do everything I could to get them prepared?"
Turned out Fleenor's Colonials were just fine for their opener.
"We played well tonight," he said. "I thought our guys were unbelievably unselfish. We were making the extra passes. We worked the ball really well and had a lot of guys making plays."
Bulldogs coach Bill Greco, like Romanus, knew his team had a stiff challenge but nonetheless was happy to get the season going.
"I always look forward to the first game," said Greco who's in his sixth season at B-C. "It's nice to get the kids out. They haven't played yet so there's a lot of rust plus we have a very young team."
Donna Sallee began her fifth year as Bentworth girls coach with a 38-26 loss to Brownsville in the third game of Falcon Fest.
"I'm a little disappointed," Sallee said. "I thought we could've won this game with some better decision making and communication, and some harder cuts to the hoop. But, still, I'm always excited for the first game of the season. It's good to see them out there finally playing games."
Patty Columbia, who entered her eighth season as Lady Falcons coach, was amped up to get the season started.
"I was super-excited all day," Columbia said. "I had a hard time concentrating at work.
"Even after all these year, we get excited for the first game. We were all texting each other. It was a fun."
The Falcons' Damarion Brown, who scored a game-high 19 points in Brownsville's win, was pumped up for his senior opening night.
"I get excited for every game. It's just an instinct," Brown said. "I don't get nervous I just get excited. But the first game is always more special. It's a good feeling just to bring a win to the community, for everyone that came out to watch us."
Here's a recap of the final three games of Friday's Falcon Fest following Chartiers-Houston's 46-15 win over the Geibel Catholic Lady Gators in the opener:
Albert Gallatin boys 87, West Greene 31
The Colonials looked sharp in putting four players in double figures led by Aiden Black's game-high 29 points.
Black hit five 3-pointers, including two in the first quarter when AG jumped out to a 24-6 lead.
Isaac Ellsworth made a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 13 points for the Colonials. Greyson Jarrett and Shymere Wilson each hit one 3-pointer in scoring 11 points.
Albert Gallatin led 47-17 at halftime and 67-29 after three quarters.
"It's honestly hard to single out players in a performance like that," Fleenor said. "They all did very well. Obviously Aiden Black had a great game. He shot the ball well. I thought Mykel Bell played a phenomenal game. He made so many great and right passes tonight that led to buckets.
"We got contributions from everyone. I thought Isaac Ellsworth had a good first game for a freshman. He came right out of the gate and hit a three which probably helped his confidence."
It was the way AG won that encouraged Fleenor most.
"We easily could've played selfishly in a game like this but they chose not to," he said.
Ian Van Dyne led West Greene with eight points and Kaden Shields added seven.
Romanus saw two glaring flaws in his team's performance.
"One, we missed too many shots, and two, we didn't get back on defense," he said. "Not that we would've beaten them anyway. We cannot simulate this kind of speed in practice. That's a major problem.
"What happens is the shots we can normally make we miss because we're sped up. I don't know how many other teams we're going to see that are going to run like this."
Romanus said he doesn't mind a lopsided loss if his players learn from it.
"We have to look to improve," he said. "Last year we started off in a similar fashion but then we gradually got better. Hopefully, we can do the same thing again."
Fleenor said his team is playing a more up-tempo game out of necessity.
"We actually had to change the style that we play because we're so small but we have a lot of team speed and we've got to utilize it the best that we can," he said. "I think if we can keep building on putting the team first like we did tonight and not worrying about ourselves individually, we have a lot of good things in store for us.
"They're exciting to coach. They fight like crazy. They work extremely hard. To be able to play at the pace we want they've got to be in shape."
Brownsville girls 38, Bentworth 26
The Lady Falcons went ahead to stay in the final seconds of the third quarter and then gradually pulled away in the fourth.
Brownsville trailed 17-15 at halftime and pulled even four times in the third quarter before finally surging to a 25-23 lead when freshman Skyler Gates scored off a rebound with three seconds left.
The Lady Falcons picked up the defense in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bentworth 13-3. An eight-point run that included a 3-pointer and a free throw by Zhariah Reed, a bank shot by Gates and a Gates rebound and pass to Ava Clark for a layup pushed Brownsville's advantage up to 14 with 1:37 left.
Clark, another freshman, led the Lady Falcons with 11 points. The 6-foot-1 Gates, who was strong on the boards and blocked or altered numerous shots, followed with 10 points. Reed, a sophomore, also had 10 points.
Kami Franks scored the only basket in a low-scoring opening frame that ended with Brownsville ahead just 2-1.
Meghan Velosky's steal and layup gave the Lady Falcons an 8-7 lead in the second quarter but Grace Skerbetz countered with a 3-pointer for the Lady Bearcats who wouldn't trail again until Gates' bucket late in the third.
"They were a bundle of nerves before the game," Columbia said of her players. "This (Falcon Fest) is a big deal. I thought we had some good shots but they just weren't going in.
"But they calmed downed. We regrouped at halftime and talked about taking five (Amber Sallee) and 13 (Skerbetz) out of the game and we accomplished that. All the girls came up with ideas of how to stop them. We switched to a sort of a 3-2 match-up zone."
Sallee and Skerbetz each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half but none in the second half. Sallee led the Lady Bearcats with 11 points and Skerbetz had six.
"We weren't boxing out and rebounding so then the ball was getting out fast for Brownsville and we weren't getting back," coach Sallee said. "Also we went dry in the second half. We had many opportunities to score and the shots just weren't going in."
Meanwhile Brownsville finally found its shooting touch after intermission.
"When a few shots started to fall their confidence level started to go up," Columbia said. "They made a nice turnaround. I was proud of them."
Brownsville boys 66, Beth-Center 30
The Falcons put four players in double figures, led by Brown's 19, in rolling past the Bulldogs.
Cedric Harrison scored 13 points for Brownsville while Harlan Davis and Trent Wible followed with 12 points apiece.
Davis opened the scoring with a pair of free throws before Brody Tharp hit a 3-pointer to give Beth-Center a 3-2 lead. Harrison answered with a driving bucket and Brown followed with a steal and layup and the Falcons would never trail again.
Brownsville led 19-8, 39-14 and 55-28 at the quarter breaks.
"The guys played real hard and played pretty well except for in the third quarter when we gave up 14 points," Ramsey said. "But I think anytime you only give up 30 points in a game you're playing pretty good defense regardless of who you're playing.
"Offensively, we executed good at times but it could have been a little better overall. We have a lot to work on but I think as time goes on this team could be very special."
Tharp led the Bulldogs with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jonah Sussan added eight points.
"I have one senior and two juniors so we're relying on a lot of ninth-and-10th-graders," Greco said. "It's a learning experience."
Beth-Center labored to keep up with the much quicker Falcons.
"I like the group of kids. They work hard," Greco said. "But that's a different breed of cat over there. They've got athletes. They shoot the ball well from the outside and they go to the boards. They play good enough defense to take away some of the things we were trying to do.
"I give them credit. Good luck to them."
Ramsey was pleased with the way his team shared the basketball.
"That's the best thing about these guys, they don't care who gets the most points they just try their best to make the right play," Ramsey said. "Even when they make mistakes it's not without good intentions.
"Beth-Center has tough kids and they're very physical, so we were very happy to come out with a win."
