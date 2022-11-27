In a game that would have been better served being played in the Mylan Park Aquatic Center than through a downpour in Boone Pickens Stadium in the not-so-aptly named town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, West Virginia found a life raft in the person of running back Jaylen Anderson and defeated Oklahoma State, 24-19.
It was a game where a lifetime of sidebars merged into a dramatic story to allow the West Virginia senior class to end its final game feeling as though it could — and did — walk on water.
Though the coach was perhaps coaching to keep his job and those of his staff; though they needed to pull it out despite losing their "light up the house" quarterback Garrett Greene to a concussion, forcing them to turn the second half over to true freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol; though in the closing moments, punter Ollie Straw dropped the snap before managing to pick it back up and get off a punt.
The victory allowed the Mountaineers to finish 5-7, giving them a long, long, longshot chance of getting in a bowl if all spots are not filled by six-win teams. While it was the third losing season in Brown's four as coach, it was significant in two ways.
WVU had lost seven in a row to Oklahoma State, so that streak ended, as did the Cowboys' streak of having won 14 consecutive home games.
The Mountaineers passed for just 76 yards in the game where the ball was both heavy and slippery from the rain, but they had the ground game to survive that.
To Neal Brown's credit, he said to sideline reporter Jedd Drenning at halftime that he was mad they had not run enough in the first half and that they would come out running.
The only first-half touchdown for the Mountaineers belonged to Garrett Greene from 36 yards out, and with the emphasis on running the ball, he was going to be a key figure.
But 36 seconds into the second half, he carried into the line, put his head down and was hit helmet to helmet by linebacker Mason Cobb. It was an unintentional head-to-head hit, Greene going down and laying on the field, immediately taken to the locker room with his hand to his head and quickly declared out for the rest of the game.
Luckily, somewhere on the sideline there was a phone booth into which Anderson must have stepped, coming out as Superman.
Four plays after Greene's exit, Anderson went to his left, cut up field through a hole and 56 yards later established residency in the end zone.
"I knew it was going to be a battle because their interior is very good, but I found a little hole and was able to just pop into it and took it to house," Anderson said. "Man, I've been waiting to see that for a long time, It was a dream come true, honestly."
After crossing the goal line, just a step or two ahead of running back coach Chad Scott, who shadowed him down the sidelines, Marchiol came in to congratulate him, looking even more excited than Anderson.
"He definitely was more excited," Anderson said. "I was out of breath. Nicco's my guy."
That may not have been the best run of the possession, for Brown became a riverboat gambler on fourth-and-1 at his own 29 and gave the ball to Anderson, who fought for two yards.
Next possession, Brown went back to Anderson. On first down, he gave him the ball for a 15-yard run that left tacklers in his wake.
On the next play, he speedboated toward the end zone for 54-yard score, and WVU was ahead 21-10. It was a lead it would not cede.
"Jaylen has been given a whole lot of talent," said offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. "I've only had a few months with him, but from when he got here to now, like most people going from high school to college, you just have to grow up a little bit. Knowing he had an opportunity to get some reps made him grow up in a hurry."
He wrapped a lifetime of yardage into this game, rushing 15 times for 155 yards.
Marchiol's role was unexpected, being a true freshman who had to wait his turn.
"To be honest, he wasn't ready earlier in the season," Brown said, and Marchiol agreed.
"Just being a young guy coming into college football, things are moving a thousand times faster than in high school," Marchiol said. "I could sit back and process the situation and see how the speed of the game goes and see how the quarterbacks ahead of me handle the situations all helped me for this moment."
It's hard to come in cold, as Marchiol did when what Greene was injured, especially considering the weather.
"Oh, man, that's football weather," said the kid from Chandler, Arizona. "That's what makes it electric out here. The atmosphere was so fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.