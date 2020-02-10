Heather Ansell made four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points to help Connellsville defeat host Albert Gallatin, 48-33, in a non-section girls basketball game Monday.
Callie Cunningham scored 12 points for the Lady Falcons (10-12) who soared to a 26-7 halftime lead and stayed in control from there. AG fought back with a 26-22 edge in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Liz Murtha led the Lady Colonials (9-13) with 11 points.
