Heather Ansell hit five 3-pointers in scoring 19 points as visiting Connellsville topped Hempfield, 54-50, in a Section 2-AAAAAA girls basketball game Thursday night.
The Lady Falcons (5-9, 9-12) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter, were up 41-30 after three and withstood a late rally by the Lady Spartans (5-9, 8-13) to earn the win.
Baileigh Bishop tallied 12 points for Connellsville.
Sarah Liberatore had 24 points for Hempfield.
Connellsville wraps up its season with a non-section game at Albert Gallatin 6 p.m. Monday.
