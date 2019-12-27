Avonworth's lead grew throughout the game Friday night as the Antelopes opened the Avella Christmas Tournament with an 85-50 win over Brownsville.
Avonworth (4-3) led 21-9, 37-20 and 65-37 at the quarter breaks.
Nick Seto led the Falcons (2-5) with 17 points. Ayden Teeter finished with 14 and Brad Koval added 10.
Avonworth's Andrew Gannon scored a game-high 30 points. Jonah Sommers (16), Deon Thomas (13), and Adam McKinney (11) also scored in double figures.
Avella Christmas Tournament
Avonworth 21-16-28-20 -- 85
Brownsville 9-11-17-13 -- 50
Avonworth: Andrew Gannon 30, Jonah Sommers 16, Deon Thomas 13, Adam McKinney 11. Brownsville: Nick Seto 17, Ayden Tetter 14, Brad Koval 10. Records: Avonworth (4-3), Brownsville (2-5).
