MCMURRAY -- Monessen’s first playoff berth in six years came to an abrupt halt Tuesday night after its 34-30 loss to Aquinas Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
“We succumbed to the pressure,” said Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik. “They are a young, scrappy and hungry team who fought back, and I give them credit because they wanted it more.
“I am at a loss for words because, at times, we didn’t play hard and I am disappointed in the effort of the team.”
The first half was excruciatingly sloppy for both teams as they combined for 44 turnovers before halftime.
Monessen’s players were new to postseason pressure as was Aquinas’ starting lineup, which consisted of four sophomores and a freshman.
Monessen (15-8) raced out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, and while the Lady Greyhounds played solid defense, the Lady Crusaders helped with several unforced turnovers.
Aquinas (10-11) finally got on the board with 4:42 to go in the half when Liz Russell hit a free throw, but both teams struggled to score in the second quarter.
Monessen’s 4-3 advantage in the quarter gave the Lady Greyhounds a 17-3 lead at the half.
“We didn’t play well in the first half and should have been up more,” said Vertacnik. “We knew that they weren’t going to miss their shots forever.”
Aquinas came out more relaxed in the third quarter and it was a huge difference in the game.
The Lady Crusaders used a 19-6 advantage in the third quarter to trim the Monessen lead to 23-22 heading into the fourth quarter, and they took their first lead with 4:21 to play on a basket by 6-foot sophomore Emilia Kartsonas.
Monessen would take its last lead at 29-27 with 2:59 left, but Aquinas outscored the Lady Greyhounds 7-1 to close the game.
Kendelle Weston led Monessen with 14 points, while Kartsonas paced Aquinas with 11 points.
Monessen finished with 29 turnovers and only made 8-of-20 free throw attempts. Aquinas finished with 28 turnovers.
“If we make more free throws, we win,” Vertacnik said. “Between the missed free throws and the turnovers, the pressure got to us.”
Vertacnik had mixed reactions after her team making the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“I should be elated, but I am not,” said Vertacnik. “I am happy for the seniors because they got to experience the playoffs, but we all wanted so much more.
“We went from 7-15 to 15-8 and while I am happy with that, this one is going to sting for a long, long time.”
The second-year Monessen coach said the team will look different next year.
“We lose three starters,” she said. “We will be a much different looking team next year and the girls who are returning know that we have to have another solid off-season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.