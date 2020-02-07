Twelve boys’ and eight girls’ teams in the area have clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs, and one from each remain alive as section play ends this weekend in high school basketball action.
Uniontown is in the playoffs for the 69th time, as the Red Raiders qualified by winning the Section 3-AAAA championship for the second year in a row, but head coach Rob Kezmarsky and his team are looking beyond just making an appearance in the tournament. Uniontown (10-0, 18-2) has won a WPIAL-record 49 section championships, including 10 under Kezmarsky.
“Our kids have won 21 section games in a row and once again qualified for the playoffs, but we don’t take anything for granted,” Kezmarsky said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our kids and how they carry themselves on and off the court. There is a lot of pressure when you play for Uniontown, but our kids have handled it well, and they will do everything in their power to win a ninth WPIAL title for the program. We also want to wish not only the teams in our section, but all of the local teams the best of luck.”
Southmoreland girls are undefeated as of Thursday at 13-0 in Section 3-AAAA and 20-0 overall, but 19-year head coach Brian Pritts wants his team to focus on what is in front of them at the moment, and not look too far ahead.
“The girls have done a great job all year in taking our program to an unprecedented spot, but we are really just worried about our next game, which is Mount Pleasant,” Pritts said. “We try not to talk about all the outside stuff. We have a tight group of girls, and I give them all the credit for the work they have put in, not just physically, but mentally as well.
“We also stress to them to not worry about what they can’t control. We had a situation this year where we were in foul trouble, and I told them at halftime that is not something we can control, and they were able to adjust. We start every season with a goal of double-digit wins, then a winning record, followed by making the playoffs and winning the section.”
West Greene girls are also undefeated, and head coach Jordan Watson hopes the third time is the charm if his team can get back to the Petersen Events Center this year after losing in the last two finals.
“We set a goal before the year to go undefeated in our section and hopefully get a good seed,” Watson said. “We believe that we have played a tough non-section schedule. We would like to make a nice run in the playoffs.”
In addition to the Red Raiders qualifying in the boys’ bracket , Laurel Highlands (7-5, 12-7), Mount Pleasant (5-5, 11-10), Belle Vernon (8-2, 16-6), Ringgold (5-5, 12-8), Elizabeth Forward (4-6, 7-13), Charleroi (10-2, 15-6), Southmoreland (7-4, 10-11), California (5-6, 10-9), Monessen (8-3, 9-12), Geibel Catholic (8-4, 13-7) and West Greene (6-5, 7-12) are in the postseason.
The Mustangs are in third place out of Section 1-AAAAA, the Vikings are the third-place team in Section 1-AAAA, and the Leopards, Rams and Warriors are two, three and four after Uniontown.
The Cougars clinched at least a share of the Section 3-AAA title without playing on Wednesday night, thanks to Southmoreland defeating Washington. The Prexies played at McGuffey Thursday night needing a win to earn a first-place tie. Southmoreland is in fourth, but could still tie McGuffey for third with a win over Frazier tonight if and the Highlanders lost to Washington.
The Trojans will be the fourth-place team out of Section 2-AA. The Greyhounds will be in second place all alone if they defeat Mapletown tonight. The Gators are in third and the Pioneers hold down the fourth spot in Section 2-A.
Connellsville (3-7, 7-13) needs Hempfield (5-4, 11-9) to beat Greater Latrobe (3-6, 6-14) tonight to get in.
The rest of the girls’ teams that have qualified for the postseason are: Belle Vernon (8-5, 15-6), Charleroi (9-4, 13-7), Brownsville (6-7, 11-8), Frazier (5-6, 8-12), Monessen (6-4, 12-7) and California (6-5, 11-9).
The Lady Leopards were in fourth place in Section 3-AAAA heading into Thursday night’s game against visiting Elizabeth Forward (7-6, 9-10). The Lady Warriors needed a win to get into the playoffs, while a victory by the Lady Leps and loss by West Mifflin would’ve moved BV into a tie for third.
The Lady Cougars are third and the Lady Falcons fourth out of Section 2-AAA. Brownsville coach Patty Columbia was happy to see her team battle its way into the postseason.
“I feel pretty good making the playoffs given how challenging our section has been this year,” Columbia said. “Beth-Center’s coach (Steve Beyer) and I were talking about how every game is a dogfight. There were a lot of crazy outcomes and we knew on any given night any team in that section could beat anyone else, and that proved to be true. We just saw (fifth-place) Washington beat (first-place) Seton LaSalle. It was crazy.”
The Lady Commodores are fourth out of Section 3-AA, and the Lady Greyhounds and Lady Trojans were third and fourth in Section 2-A heading into Thursday night.
Sports editor Rob Burchianti contributed to this story.
