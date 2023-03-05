Six area teams will be revving up the buses for long road trips on Friday or Saturday when the PIAA basketball tournament begins.
Boys squads from Laurel Highlands, Uniontown, Geibel Catholic and Yough as well as girls teams from Waynesburg Central and Monessen all officially found out their opponents, destinations and tipoff times Sunday afternoon.
The Mustangs, Red Raiders, Gators and Lady Raiders are slated to play Friday while the Cougars and Lady Greyhounds hit the court on Saturday.
The Red Raiders (20-5), the seventh seed out of the WPIAL, have the longest trip with a about a four-hour drive (approximately 238 miles) to play Berks Catholic High School in Reading. The Saints (22-4) are the District 3 champions. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The length of the trip doesn’t bother Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky whose team is in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
“We’re excited to be playing in the state tournament,” said Kezmarsky who has the youngest squad coming out of the district’s Class AAAA contingent. “We would drive 10 hours to play. To be playing on March 10 shows what kind of year we had.”
It will be nine days in between games for the Red Raiders, but Kezmarsky is fine with that as well, especially with starter Jamire Braxton nursing an injury.
“It’s been a long year,” Kezmarsky said. “The rest is helping us. Jamire will be 100 percent, and we had some sick kids.”
Laurel Highlands (22-3), which earned the third-seed out of the WPIAL in Class AAAA, will be on the road for over two hours and 30 minutes (128 miles) for a 7 p.m. game at District 9 champion Clearfield (17-6).
Senior Rodney Gallagher, who surpassed Nick Bosnic as the Mustangs’ all-time leading scorer in a consolation win over Highlands Thursday night, is at 1,948 points, leaving him just 52 shy of the 2,000 mark.
Geibel Catholic (17-8), the WPIAL’s fourth seed in the Class A bracket, will travel about 112 miles for a 7 p.m. rematch at District 10 champion Farrell. The Steelers (20-4) defeated the Gators in the first round last year, 67-55.
Waynesburg Central (21-5) earned the seventh and final spot out of the WPIAL Class AAA girls group thanks to Josie Horne’s buzzer-beating jump shot which gave the Lady Raiders a 44-43 consolation win over visiting Mohawk Tuesday night.
Waynesburg faces about a two-and-a-half hour trip (170 miles) to play District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep (19-5) at Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Raiders coach Chris Minerd liked the WPIAL’s reintroduction of the PIAA play-in games this season.
“To come out and actually win your way into states, that’s something special,” Minerd said. “When I was coaching at California they had playback games one year to determine who gets to states and we won our way in then, too.
“I’d always rather do it that way.”
The Yough boys and Monessen girls have one extra day to wait as they begin state play Saturday.
Yough (17-9), the WPIAL’s seventh seed in the Class AAA bracket, has the shortest distance — about 73 miles — to cover of all the local squads as it plays at District 6 champion Penn Cambria (21-5) in Cresson with a 5 p.m. start.
Monessen is the fifth and final seed out of the WPIAL in the Class A girls pairings and, like the Red Raiders, faces a mammoth road trip of approximately four hours (200 miles). The Lady Greyhounds (17-6) also have an early 3 p.m. tipoff to boot when they travel to District 9 champion Otto Eldred (23-2) in Duke Center.
Winners of Friday’s games will be in action again on Tuesday, March 14 while Saturday’s winners will play second round games on Wednesday, March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.