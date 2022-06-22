Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.