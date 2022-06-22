Forrest Havanis’ two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted ARH Industries to a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory Tuesday night over visiting Carmichaels.
Havanis’ home run plated Logan Seibert, who had walked.
The game was scoreless through five innings when the Copperheads (4-4) took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. ARH Industries (1-4) cut the deficit in half on Austin Hall’s RBI double in the bottom of the inning.
Ryan Sullivan pitched the final two innings for the win, allowing two inherited runners to score in the top of the sixth inning. Seth Burgdolt and Garitt Woodburn doubled in the victory.
Drake Long took the loss.
Fayette American Legion
Connellsville 6, Thomas Jefferson 4 — Connellsville held off a late rally for a non-league victory.
Connellsville (2-7) led 5-0 after five innings before the visitors cut the deficit to one with four runs on five hits in the top of the sixth inning.
Logan Lowery pitched into the sixth inning for the win, allowing four run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
JimBob Domer picked up the final out of the sixth inning and pitched the seventh inning for the save. He struck out three and walked one. Domer also had a double and single.
Connellsville scored a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Caleb Burd scored from first base when Logan Thomas’ ball to left field was misplayed.
Connellsville scored three runs in the bottom of the first when Jerry Gales and Anthony Piasecki walked, and both scored on Domer’s double. Domer then came around to score on a wild pitch and balk.
Jake Puskar and Ethan Shultz had RBI singles in the third inning to increase Connellsville’s lead to 5-0.
