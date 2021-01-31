Sabrina Adams Campbell was a three sport standout at Laurel Highlands High School in basketball, soccer and track. She was a tough-as-nails defender on the hardwood who was affectionately know as “The Bopper.”
“I had a habit of punching people, like boys and it was bad,” Adams Campbell said. “My dad started calling me Bopper and Coach Rick Hauger called me that. I always hated that nickname and they teased me about that nickname. I didn’t put up with much whether it was a boy or a girl. I gave some boys some black eyes. I didn’t back down from anybody.”
She started in athletics early in life.
“I got into basketball at a young age, but I hated it at first,” Adams Campbell recalled. “I started playing when I was around six years old. I didn’t like organized sports, I liked playing with the neighbor kids and siblings and cousins.
“I started to really like it in grade school. I played at the YMCA and then I played on a boy-girl mixed team in grade school at R.W. Clark. I also played Church League basketball. I played junior high basketball, but they didn’t have soccer which I also played. They asked me if I wanted to play on the boys soccer team in junior high, but they said I had to choose between basketball and soccer and I chose basketball. I also played baseball and softball back then.”
The 5-foot-4 Adams Campbell was part of some very good basketball teams at LH. Her freshman season the Fillies were 17-9, winning the section, and downed Latrobe in the WPIAL tournament, 71-69, then lost to Penn Hills, 72-63. In the PIAA tournament LH lost to Erie McDowell.
In 1996-97 the Fillies finished second in section play and compiled a record of 19-5, falling to Shaler in the WPIAL playoffs.
In 1997-98 the Fillies went 24-3, winning the section with a 9-1 record. In the WPIAL playoffs they downed Bethel Park, 63-25, and Mt. Lebanon, 67-51. They lost in the semifinals to North Allegheny, 70-64. In the PIAA playoffs they fell to Altoona 51-45.
During Adams Campbell’s senior campaign LH was section champs and finished with a 19-4 record. The Fillies were beaten by Fox Chapel in the WPIAL playoffs, 67-59 in overtime.
“In high school I was on some pretty competitive basketball teams,” Adams Campbell said. “I got to play with some very good players like Candace John, Shelby Wardman, Tammy Hirsch was our tall girl, Latosha Wallace was one of our starters and my freshman year we had Courtney Cuppett. We had some good years and good teams.”
Coach Hauger marveled at Adams Campbell as a defender.
“She was tough as could be and got after it defensively,” Hauger said.
In 97 games at LH Adams Campbell scored 688 points, grabbed 385 rebounds and had an astounding 458 steals, leading the team in that category all four years.
“That’s what I loved to do, play defense,” Adams Campbell said.
Adams Campbell got along well with Hauger.
“I had a good relationship with coach Hauger,” Adams Campbell laughed. “I think we drove him a little crazy, me and Candace John. We respected him and he knows the game. He’s a great coach.”
Adams Campbell excelled at soccer and tallied 14 goals for LH in 1998.
“I think the year before I entered high school was the first year for girls soccer at LH. My sister was on that team,” Adams Campbell explained. “It was pretty brand new. We didn’t fare well against the big schools like Upper St. Clair who had a girls team forever, so we would get crushed. If we played Connellsville or Brownsville or Waynesburg we could hang.
“I loved soccer. Starting in third grade, I played travel soccer as well as the YMCA League.”
Adams Campbell was also a solid competitor for Laurel Highlands in track and field.
“I did four years of track in high school,” Adams Campbell said. “I ran the 400 the 800 and the relays and then I became a javelin thrower, and the discus. We had very good track teams.”
Adams Campbell was a four-year letter winner in basketball, soccer and track for LH.
She also made her mark in AAU basketball, playing for the Hustlers coached by Chris Cluss.
“She was relentless as a defender,” Cluss said.
“He would put me on the other team’s best player,” Adams Campbell explained. “It didn’t matter if they were taller than me, defense was just my thing. I loved playing defense.”
When Adams Campbell graduated from Laurel Highlands in 1999 she sifted through some college scholarship offers.
“I had a lot of good offers,” Adams Campbell said. “I had offers as early as ninth or 10th grade. I had Boston College and Gannon, but I got sick and had surgery my freshman year and had my gallbladder removed Christmas Eve and we played McKeesport nine days later and I got cleared to play and I wore a binder to protect my stitches, but I played. I never wanted to miss a game ever.
“My college choice ultimately came down to Geneva and Allegheny. I also was offered a soccer scholarship to Penn State Behrend. I actually turned Geneva down and I was going to Allegheny, then Geneva came back and offered me more scholarship money so I wouldn’t be paying anything. Both schools had great academics and I wanted that. I wanted to do something in the health care field and I ended up choosing Geneva.”
With The Golden Tornadoes she was on teams that went 8-18 in 1999-2000, 10-13 in 2000-2001, 9-18 in 2001-2002. For Adams Campbell’s senior season Ron Galbreath replaced Jackie Myers as head coach and Geneva posted a record of 17-13.
“We were competitive,” Adams Campbell said. “It was good, but I enjoyed who I played with and we played in a competitive league.”
Adams Campbell tallied 612 points for the Golden Tornadoes and snatched 324 rebounds. She 250 career steals which still ranks fourth in Geneva’s record book.
“Steals was my thing,” Adams Campbell said. “Points for me were a bonus, I wasn’t a scorer. My goal most games was double-digit steals. Defense was my thing.”
While at Geneva Adams Campbell also played softball.
“I also played softball all four years in college,” Adams Campbell said. “We had good teams and I played shortstop and second base and then center field and right field. It was fun and competitive.”
Looking back, the decision to attend Geneva was a good one.
“I got a great education at Geneva,” Adams Campbell said. “I went to dental school afterward and Geneva had me so prepared to go on to the next level.”
Adams Campbell is a practicing dentist living outside Athens, Georgia with her husband Spencer. Married since 2008 they have a 21-year-old step daughter from Spencer’s previous marriage. The couple have three children of their own: two boys and a girl.
“I have no regrets,” Adams Campbell reflected. “I’m super pleased. In high school I played three varsity sports and college was fun with two sports and I got an amazing education. I could not have asked for more.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
