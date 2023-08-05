Jeremy Enslen and Marcus Ondra set the early pace Friday in the opening round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open with both shooting 2-over 74 at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The pair holds a one-shot lead over Pat Calvaresi and a 3-shot advantage over Hanson, Chris Taylor, Santino Marchitello, Andy Soberdash and Mike Revak.
Enslen, Calvaresi, Marchitello and Revak are all former champions.
Enslen was 1-under on the front with birdies on Nos. 1 and 8, and played the back in 3-over after he birdied No. 11.
“It wasn’t spectacular. The course played tough,” said Enslen. I struggled putting, as usual. I couldn’t get the speed of the greens down.
The traditional four-day tournament was pared down to three rounds with the second round Saturday moving to Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“A three-day tournament brings in more focus. A four-day tournament you can have a higher round and recover,” said Enslen.
As for his outlook for the second round, Enslen added, “Making pars are good. You can’t make doubles (bogeys). You can come back from bogeys.”
Ondra had a solid front nine, but have a run of wayward holes on the back that cost him a few strokes.
“I played good,” said Ondra. “I made some pars and a couple bogeys.
“I lost it on the back on holes 11 through 14. I went bogey-bogey-par-bogey, and the par was like a bogey. Then I got it back, but then I had a double bogey on No. 17.”
As for the final bogey, Ondra said, “That was a mental mistake.”
He recovered on the final hole with a birdie.
“I almost drove No. 18 and made birdie,” said Ondra.
Calvaresi had a solid start, going out in even par with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6. He shot 3-over on the back.
“I just hit the ball solid all day. I just golfed my ball,” said Calvaresi. “I had a couple bad bogeys on the back on Nos. 12 and 15.
“I wanted to shoot 72. I feel pretty luck to be one back.”
Calvaresi, too, had difficulties adjusting to the greens.
“It was tough to make putts with the softness and hardness of the greens,” said Calvaresi.
Calvaresi believes a number of golfers are still in the hunt for the county title.
“I don’t think anyone is out of it. Anyone in the 80s is still in it,” said Calvaresi. “The most important thing is to play my game. My game is fairways, hit greens and make putts.”
