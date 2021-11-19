Adena Rugola opened the season with a top-5 finish and closed out the year by placing in the top 10.
And, the Uniontown senior played a lot of solid golf in between to repeat as the Herald-Standard’s Girls Golfer of the Year.
Rugola finished tied for third place in the season-opening Tri-CADA Tournament at Chippewa Golf Club, losing a scorecard tiebreaker for the bronze medal.
She finished in a tie for fourth place at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Golf Championship at Hannastown Golf Club, and closed out the season by placing tied for seventh in the PIAA Championship.
Rugola finished tied for second with Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny in the girls FCCA Golf Championship and helped the Red Raiders win the team county crown. She was instrumental in Uniontown’s push to tie for second place in Section 2-AAA and earn a playoff berth into the team tournament.
Rugola recently signed a letter-of-intent to join her older sister Danae at Youngstown State.
Laurel Highlands senior Megan Joyce had a solid senior season, leading the Mustangs’ late-season finish into a tie for second place and a berth into the team playoffs.
Joyce won the girls FCCA title with 79 at Duck Hollow Golf Club, one stroke better than Rugola and Konieczny. She missed the medals stand at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Golf Championship by three strokes.
Konieczny shared the girls FCCA silver medal with Rugola, won the bronze medal at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Championship and missed the medals stand in the PIAA final by one stroke.
Connellsville senior Maddy Kinneer fell short of advancing to her second-straight WPIAL Class AAA final, but the left-hander, who was also a standout goalkeeper for the Lady Falcons’ soccer team, earned All-County honors by placing fourth.
Belle Vernon senior Adreana Scaramucci rounds out the first-team honorees. Scaramucci started most of the year, helping the Leopards win the Section 2-AAA title.
She advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA championship, but had a rough time at Hannastown Golf Club with a 97.
Elizabeth Forward’s Meagan Lewonas and Belle Vernon’s Brenna Lamendola receive honorable mention.
Lewonas played in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Golf Championship and helped the Lady Warriors advance to the district team championship. Lamendola earned her first All-County honors.
Special recognition goes to Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan and Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner. The Zambruno twins, from Bullskin Township, and Aigner, from Ruffsdale, were key players in the Lady Centurions winning their seventh-straight WPIAL Class AA team title and the silver medal in the PIAA final.
The trio also had successful individual seasons.
Meghan Zambruno tied for the PIAA Class AA silver medal, and Ella Zambruno and Aigner tied for 10th in the state final. Meghan Zambruno also won the silver medal in the WPIAL final. Aigner tied for fourth in the district championship and Ella Zambruno placed ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.