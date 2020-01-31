Connellsville’s Sara Aumer scored 10 points, but Bethel Park prevailed, 58-23, on Thursday in Section 2-AAAAAA action at Bethel Park High School.
The Lady Black Hawks (11-1, 17-1) had a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, and extended their halftime advantage to 37-11. Bethel Park outscored the visitors, 14-2, in the third. The Lady Falcons (4-8, 8-11) had a 10-7 edge in the fourth.
