Avella clinched sole possession of second place in Section 2-A with a 59-16 victory over visiting Mapletown in girls basketball action Monday night.
Brianna Jenkins scored 15 points and Allie Brownlee had 10 as the Lady Eagles (9-2, 16-5) pushed out to a 2 ½ game lead over third-place Monessen.
Krista Wilson topped the Lady Maples (2-8, 3-15) in scoring with 12 points.
