The Avella girls tightened their grip on second place in Section 2-A with a 54-35 victory Monday night over visiting California.
The Lady Eagles improve to 6-2 in the section and 12-5 overall. The Lady Trojans go to 6-4 in the section and 11-8 overall.
California's Makayla Boda finished with a game-high 15 points. Sydney Smichnick added 10.
Breanna Lloyd paced Avella with 13 points. Katie Dryer (12) and Jordan Rush (11) also scored in double figures.
