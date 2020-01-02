Avella broke open a close game with a strong fourth quarter Thursday night for a 45-27 Section 2-A road victory at California.
The Lady Eagles (2-0, 5-2) outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 18-4.
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter, but Avella took the lead at halftime, 21-16. The Lady Trojans (2-2, 5-5) held a slight 7-6 advantage in the third quarter.
Avella's Allie Brownlee scored a game-high 12 points. Sydney Smichnick led California with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.