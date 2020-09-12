Monessen jumped out to a 7-0 lead but visiting Avella scored the game’s final three touchdowns to upend the Greyhounds, 20-7, and spoil coach Shane Swope’s debut in a Tri-County South game Friday night.
Isaiah Beltram scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter to cap a 70-yard drive as Monessen took a 7-0 lead on its first possession.
The Eagles’ got on the board in the second quarter thanks to a fake punt. Gabe Lis connected with Tanner Terensky on a 27-yard pass on fourth and 11 from midfield, and Terensky hauled in a 23-yard TD toss from KJ Rush on the next play but a missed extra point left the Greyhounds with a 7-6 halftime advantage.
Avella took the lead in the third quarter on Rush’s 1-yard touchdown run and Robbie West’s extra-point kick made it 13-7. The key play in the drive was a 40-yard pass by Rush to Lis.
The Greyhounds marched to the Eagles 13 in the fourth quarter but Avella’s defense stiffened and Terensky intercepted a fourth-down pass and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.
Monessen committed a whopping 20 penalties to hurt its cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.