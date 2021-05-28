MONROEVILLE — Southmoreland’s Jess Matheny walked only two batters, but the second free pass brought home the winning run Thursday afternoon to lift Avonworth to a 3-2 victory in the WPIAL Class AAA softball consolation final.
The Lady Antelopes (13-6) advance to the PIAA playoffs as the third team out of the WPIAL. The Lady Scots’ season comes to a close with an overall record of 11-6.
Meghan Fissore opened the bottom of the fifth inning for Avonworth with a single. She moved to second on Rylee Gray’s single.
Cassie Heinauer’s short, slicing fly ball landed just inside the right field foul line to load the bases.
Emily Davis followed with a walk to force Fissore home for a 3-2 lead.
“The one inning, they got a couple bloop singles and seeing-eye singles seemed to hurt us,” said Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner. “We had to make a couple plays her and there, and get a hit here and there.”
Matheny pitched her way out of trouble, though, with a pop fly to first base, a strikeout and a comebacker to the mound.
Southmoreland was in position to at least tie the game in the top of the seventh inning after Tyson Martin opened with a double.
Matheny bunted and Martin hesitated for a moment before heading to third base. The moment of pause led to Martin being thrown out at third.
Matheny moved to second on a wild pitch and Amarah McCutcheon was intentionally walked for the third time.
“I can’t say enough good things about McCutcheon. She has been damaging in the playoffs. I was not going to let her beat us,” said Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie.
But, winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy ended the threat with a fly out to center field and a strikeout.
“Once (Lantzy) settled in and got in the groove, she was awesome in the big moments,” praised Muncie.
Southmoreland grabbed the early lead on McCutcheon’s solo home run in the top of the first inning.
Lantzy’s infield ground ball in the bottom of the inning was misplayed and Avonworth made the most of the two-base error when Lantzy came home on Rylee Gray’s single.
The Lady Scots regained the lead in the top of the second inning.
Gwyn Basinger singled to open the inning and moved to second on Madison Brown’s sacrifice bunt. Emma Mullett followed with a sharp single to center field to bring home Basinger for a 2-1 lead.
Avonworth tied the game in the third inning with Latzy starting the rally with a walk.
Fissore ripped a shot that ricocheted off Matheny and bounced into right field to give the Lady Antelopes runners at the corners.
Gray flied out to shortstop for the first out. Heinauer bunted in front of the plate. The play was made to first and Lantzy beat the return throw back to the plate to tie the game at 2-2.
The Lady Scots lost a tough 4-2 decision to Ellwood City in the semifinals on a late error, but Bunner felt his squad gathered themselves for the consolation game.
“I don’t think there was a letdown, but it was still probably in their minds. Ellwood City took a toll on us,” said Bunner.
Though the year ended on a loss, Bunner praised his squad for the season the Lady Scots had.
“Absolutely, 100 percent,” Bunner said of getting through the season. “We didn’t play at all last year.
“This year we started 7-0 and then Covid took a toll on us for a week. We come back from Covid and we had a 10-day stretch we couldn’t play because of rain,” explained Bunner. “For what they did and battled through, I’m very proud of what they did this season.”
