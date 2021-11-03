IMPERIAL -- Southmoreland's first trip to the WPIAL girls soccer semifinals resulted in a loss on Tuesday night.
The Lady Scotties still have a chance to add to their landmark season, though.
Avonworth poured in three goals in a five-minute flurry early in the first half and went on to defeat Southmoreland, 4-1, at West Allegheny's Joe P. DeMichela Stadium to advance to the Class AA final.
The second-seeded Lady Scotties (14-2-1) will now shoot for their first appearance in the PIAA playoffs on Thursday when they meet fifth-seeded Shady Side Academy in a third-place consolation match with the site and time to be determined.
"It's a big step for our program to make the state tournament and that's where our focus has to be," Southmoreland coach Josh Pajak said.
The sixth-seeded Lady Antelopes will meet Section 1-AA nemesis and top-seeded North Catholic at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Highmark Stadium. The Lady Trojans, who beat Shady Side Academy 3-1 in the other semifinal, are 17-1 with their only loss coming at Avonworth, 2-1, on Sept. 28.
The Lady Antelopes (15-3-1) were a sixth seed in name only, according to Pajak.
"Every coach in double-A knew Avonworth was a top-three team," Pagak said. "We knew they were going to be the best team we played all year."
The Lady Antelopes proved that early on.
Avonworth's Minah Syam beat Lady Scotties goalkeeper Kaylee Keys on a blast from the left side 6:17 into the match and added another goal two minutes later with an open shot off a deflection.
Giana Babusci made it three goals in a span of 5:11 when she sent a shot into the top right corner of the net from 30 yards away with 28:32 left in the opening half.
"It was like deja vu from last year's game," Pajak said of a 3-2 loss to Avonworth in the 2020 quarterfinals. "They put in three in like 12 minutes on us and we got two back in the second half."
Southmoreland, the Section 3-AA champion, battled the Lady Antelopes to a draw the rest of the way but the damage was done.
Ava Wert put Avonworth ahead 4-0 with a breakaway goal 5:46 into the second half.
Pajak saw the key to the Lady Antelopes' victory as the play of their midfielders.
"It wasn't necessarily what they were doing defensively," Pajak said. "We couldn't connect passes and ultimately when you can't do that it's harder to free people up. They were beating us to the ball, they were winning the ball in the air and they were controlling the middle of the field, so that makes it difficult. We had moments where we did some good things."
The Lady Scotties finally got on the board thanks to a great individual effort by Olivia Cernuto that resulted in her 26th goal of the season.
Cernuto maneuvered between two Avonworth defenders and blasted a left-footed shot from 18 yards away into right side of the net, beating goalkeeper Maggie Pappas with 14:14 remaining.
Southmoreland controlled play and kept the pressure on the rest of the way but the Lady Antelopes' defense hung tough. Kendall Fabery had a chance to make it a two-goal game with a free kick from 22 yards away with 3:45 left but her shot sailed just high.
"We didn't give up," Pajak said. "Our girls played hard throughout. We can't ask anything more of them. I'm proud of them, they battled to the end.
"If you battle and lose to a good team you should be proud and hold your head up high."
The four goals were the most the Lady Scotties have given up in a match this season.
It was Southmoreland's first loss with Cernuto in the lineup. The junior was out with an injury when the Lady Scotties lost at Mount Pleasant, 1-0, on Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.