WASHINGTON — Joe Chambers showed little rust despite a long layoff between games when he took the mound for Laurel Highlands on Monday.
Chambers started strong and ended strong, striking out the side in the first and seventh innings, in firing a four-hitter to spark the fourth-seeded Mustangs to a 3-1 victory over No. 5 Beaver in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal baseball game at Ross Memorial Park.
Laurel Highlands (14-6), playing its first game in 11 days after a first-round bye, advances to today’s semifinals where it will face either No. 1 Montour or No. 9 Quaker Valley who played on Monday night.
The Mustangs used some aggressive baserunning and two key hits in scoring all their runs after there were two outs in the first inning and Chambers made sure that lead stood up.
“I really felt in this game, knowing the way that their guy was probably going to throw the ball, if we could get out to an early lead it would be big,” LH coach Brad Yohman said. “We know if we can spot Joe a couple of runs early, and knowing what we can do defensively, he’s tough to beat.”
Chambers walked just one and struck out 11 while the Mustangs played error-free baseball behind him.
Jack Ray pitched well in defeat, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with one walk, one hit batter and three strikeouts in four innings.
The first inning proved to be his undoing.
Ray retired the first two batters in the bottom of the first before Carson D’Amico smacked a 3-2 pitch into center field for a single. Alex McClain then hit a bouncer to third and was safe on a close play with the throw pulling first baseman Josh Obrist off the bag. Braeden O’Brien worked a walk to load the bases.
With Tristan McCoy at the plate, Ray unleashed a wild pitch that allowed D’Amico to race home with the game’s first run. Catcher Wyatt Ringer’s throw to Ray covering the plate hit D’Amico in the helmet and bounced away and McClain kept coming around third to also score on the play.
McCoy them delivered a run-scoring single to center field to bring in O’Brien and make it 3-0.
“I’ve got to commend Carson D’Amico,” Yohman said. “We get two outs in the bottom of the first and he battled, fouled pitches off and then got a big hit to get us going. I don’t know how many pitches he saw but that was arguably the biggest at bat of the game.
“Our three-four-five-six hitters all battled there and we found ways to scratch out runs. McClain beats out a hustle play then O’Brien had a great at bat to draw a walk. Tristan gets a clutch hit. That’s just a huge, huge inning.
“At this time of year you’re going to see good pitching and any little margin of error can change a game so it was good to see us take advantage there.”
Laurel Highlands wouldn’t score again. Mitch Lang pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Ray for the Bobcats (13-6).
“The pitching was fantastic on both sides,” Yohman said. “Ray settled in after that first inning and Lang came in and shut us down. Thankfully, those three runs held up.”
Chambers retired the first six batters but then surrendered consecutive singles to right field to Ty Butler, Mason Lang and Ray with the last hit bringing in a run.
Chambers limited the damage from there and helped himself out with two defensive plays. The right-hander recorded a strikeout and a force out at third on a come-backer, then stepped off the mound and got courtesy runner Logan Martinelli caught in a rundown between second and third with third baseman McClain throwing to second baseman Kula for the tag and the third out.
Beaver put two runners on in the fourth with a one-out walk by JJ Shallcross and a single by Mitch Lang but Chambers got a fly out and a strikeout to end the threat.
Chambers was in control after that, retiring the final 11 batters with some help from left fielder Ben Diamond who made a diving catch of Mason Lang’s line drive leading off the fifth.
“That’s all you can ask for out of your ace,” Yohman said. “Joe was in command of all three pitches today. We kind of worked our sequence a little differently as the game went on to keep those guys off balance.”
The Bobcats tried to rattle Chambers with some talk from the dugout but it proved to be ineffective.
“They were just talking a lot, saying some personal things,” Chambers said. “I had to keep my composure and just do what I’ve got to do. It actually fueled me to just want to get them out even more.”
“There was some crosstalk and you’re going to hear that this time of year,” Yohman said. “We all know each other. We played Beaver last year in the playoffs, we played them in football, too. There’s some banter going both ways.
“To Joe’s credit, he kept his cool and was focused on hitting spots. He just kept getting stronger as the game went along.”
Yohman appreciated the encouraging chatter from his own dugout.
“I really liked where our dugout was today, the energy that those guys who weren’t in the lineup brought was key,” Yohman said. “Every pitch momentum can change in a game like this and having that energy behind us helped.”
The Mustangs have now reached the semifinals three seasons in a row. They made the final in 2019 and the semifinals a year ago, both under the late Scott DeBerry who tragically died of cancer last June.
“This is for De-Bo,” Chambers said. “We miss him and we’re going to win for him.”
“That’s a testament to this group of kids, especially this group of seniors,” Yohman said of the string of final four appearances. “These guys are battle-tested. They’ve been here, they’re comfortable in these moments and situations.
“Three years in a row for this program is just fantastic work.”
