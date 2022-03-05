PITTSBURGH -- It seemed almost impossible that the highly anticipated showdown between New Castle and Laurel Highlands could live up to the build up and hype that surrounded it.
But it did ... and more.
And the star of the show was a familiar face.
Rodney Gallagher calmly sank two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to give the top-seeded and undefeated Mustangs an exhilarating 60-58 double-overtime victory over the second-seeded Red Hurricanes in Friday night's WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship game in front of an electric crowd at Petersen Events Center.
It was Laurel Highlands' second district title in three years. Gallagher's two free throws with 4.8 seconds left in the 2020 final against Mars gave the Mustangs a 51-50 victory and their first WPIAL championship since 1968.
"I definitely wasn’t as nervous as I was my freshman year," said Gallagher, who scored a game-high 26 points and made nine of 10 free throws. "I felt actually comfortable."
In a classic game with a myriad of twists and turns, the outcome came down to Laurel Highlands' final possession in the second overtime.
With the score tied 58-58, the Hurricanes' Michael Graham missed a driving shot while being closely guarded by Jayden Pratt and the Mustangs' Brandon Davis got control of the ball with 45 seconds left.
Gallagher dribbled the clock down to 13.9 seconds when LH and then New Castle took timeouts.
Gallagher then drove into the lane as the final seconds ticked off and was bumped by Michael Wells while trying to get off a shot and fell to the floor. A two-shot foul was called just before the buzzer sounded. Officials conferred and put three-tenths of a second back on the clock.
Gallagher had the chance to again be the hero.
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger had extreme confidence in his point guard.
"I told (assistant coach) John Smith when he went to the foul line, ‘We’ve been here before,’" Hauger said. "I was confident two years ago and I was this time."
Gallagher hit nothing but net with both free throws.
After another New Castle timeout, Wells inbounded the ball inside half court to Jonathan Anderson whose long heave was well off the mark and waved off by officials anyhow as being after time expired.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo had been 7-0 in WPIAL championship games and clearly his first loss in a district final was a bitter pill to swallow as he protested the call of Wells' foul on Gallagher.
"You don’t make that call," Blundo said. "Not .3 seconds with minimal contact."
Gallagher recalled the game-winning play.
"We tried to run a ghost screen and they did a very good job of defending that," Gallagher said. "We barely had any time on the clock so I knew I had to take Mike Wells to the rack and I got contact and they called the foul."
When asked if he thought the foul was legitimate, Gallagher responded, "Yeah, he pushed me. I couldn’t even see the hoop."
The Mustangs (25-0) piled on top of each in celebration on the floor after the final buzzer.
"It doesn’t get any better than this," Gallagher said. "We knew they were a great team but we knew we were going to have a great game coming in. I’m so pumped up that we won it."
Laurel Highlands vanquished the team that ended their season a year ago in the WPIAL semifinals with a 69-60 defeat on the Hurricanes' floor.
Davis and Gallagher had longed for a rematch ever since.
"We wanted to get this one here tonight," said Davis, who totaled 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. "It’s revenge. We lost last year and it hurt. Going back two hours on that drive after we lost really hurt."
"In undergrads I put a note in my phone and I actually circled this date to hopefully get them again," Gallagher said. "Around seven o’clock it popped up in my phone and said ‘gameday.’ I even forgot I put that in my phone but that just reminded me that we’ve been wanting this game for that long."
And what a game it was.
In a battle that was tight throughout, the Hurricanes' largest lead was five points and the Mustangs' was four.
"It was a great game," Wells admitted.
Wells, who led New Castle (23-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds, and Gallagher each missed opportunities to put their team ahead with the score tied 47-47 in the final minutes of regulation. Wells twice missed the front end of a one-and-one and Gallagher followed both with missed jump shots.
The Hurricanes took timeout with 17.2 seconds left and tried to get the ball inside to Wells but he was double teamed by Davis and Gallagher and seemed to lose control of the ball out of bounds. Officials ruled the ball went off LH with 4.5 seconds remaining. After a timeout by each team, Pratt tipped the inbound pass and Davis and Wells ended up wrestling for possession on the floor with a jump ball being called.
LH was given possession with 1.9 seconds left which was enough for Gallagher to get off a shot from just beyond half court but it missed and the game went to overtime.
"We definitely had opportunities," Blundo said. "We had the ball in situations where they made some good plays. I thought we executed well and had it right where we wanted to but quick hands, long arms, they were able to kind of knock it away. Give credit to them. They did a lot right."
"I thought when it needed to be our defense was pretty strong," Hauger said.
Laurel Highlands took a three-point lead in the first OT on a Keondre DeShields foul shot and Gallagher basket. Cahmari Perkins' bucket pulled the Hurricanes within one but Gallagher made two free throws with 26 seconds left to make it 52-49.
Wells drove in for a layup but DeShields blocked his shot, grabbed the ball and was fouled with 16 seconds left but he missed the front end of the one-and-one. New Castle took advantage as Isaiah Boice drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left to tie it and again Gallagher missed a long shot near midcourt at the buzzer with the ball bouncing off the board and the rim.
"Sai’s a great shooter and made a great shot," said Blundo, whose team connected on nine of 16 3-pointers.
While most teams would be deflated after such a sudden turn of events, the Mustangs were mentally fine, according to Hauger.
"The kid made a great play, made a great shot, so somebody had to step up for us and do the same," Hauger said. "A team like that that’s won so many championships, they know what they’re doing.
"We knew it was going to be a grind. We got a little bit of that in a few of the games prior. I think our guys are prepared for that. One thing I do know is they don’t back down from challenges. They were pretty calm on the bench."
DeShields, who registered a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocked shots, two assists and two steals, shrugged off the miss at the foul line and came back strong in the second overtime.
New Castle got two buckets from Anderson and one from Wells but DeShields countered all three with driving baskets of his own to keep LH even and set up Gallagher's clutch moment.
"I was frustrated after I missed the free throw but they were just telling me don’t worry about it," DeShields said. "So as soon as I came back out, I dumped three huge layups. I had a smaller dude on me so I was just telling them give me the ball."
"Keondre is just a beast when he has the ball in there close," Hauger said. "He wanted the ball and Rod and Brandon got him the ball in good spots. Kudos to Keondre. He came through when we really needed him to."
The Hurricanes got off to a hot start with a 3-pointer by Wells and two by Boice in opening up an early five-point lead. The Mustangs closed the quarter on a 9-2 run capped by Gallagher's driving layup just before the buzzer to give LH its first lead, 16-14.
Laurel Highlands held a 28-27 lead at halftime and there were six lead changes in the third quarter that included a dunk by DeShields that lit up the LH fans and ended with the Mustangs ahead 43-40.
New Castle opened the fourth quarter with a 7-1 run that included five points by Anderson, who hit three of four 3-pointers on the night in scoring 16 points. Gallagher made one of two from the line and DeShields scored with an offensive rebound to tie it at 47-47 with 3:39 left but neither team would get on the scoreboard again until overtime.
Although he was "disappointed" by the late foul call on Wells, Blundo credited the Mustangs for their performance.
"I don’t want to take anything away from Laurel Highlands," Blundo said. "Those guys made outstanding plays and big plays throughout the course of the game. They’re WPIAL champions right now and they deserve to be. They were outstanding tonight and so were we.
"Tons of credit to Coach Hauger and his team and his players."
Both teams begin PIAA tournament play at home on Tuesday with the Mustangs hosting Elizabethtown and the Hurricanes hosting Northeastern.
Hauger lauded his players for their outstanding season.
"These guys, they wanted it," Hauger said. "They earned it. They did the work."
