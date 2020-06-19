Baseball is back.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire high school spring season but many local players had a chance to run back out on the diamond Wednesday on opening night of the Western Pennsylvania Baseball League.
Smithfield-Fairchance traveled to Evans Field where it pulled out a 7-2 win over South Park thanks to a five-run seventh inning. Meanwhile the Mon-City Rams battled back from a 6-1 deficit to defeat Leopard Nation, 10-6.
“It actually looked like baseball and felt like baseball,” said Albert Gallatin head coach Ron Popovich, who is manager of a Smithfield-Fairchance team made up of AG players. “There were a good many people there, so that was nice to see.
“It still doesn’t quite seem normal. You have to make sure you do the prevention stuff like clean your hands with sanitizer, distancing from each other and all that, of course.
“But it’s still fun being out there.”
Shortstop Noah Mildren broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double in the top of the seventh, propelling Smithfield-Fairchance to victory. Mildren was 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
“Mildren picked up right in stride, like he’d been working out all this time off,” Popovich marveled. “He hit the ball very well. He started for us last year as a sophomore and he would’ve been our starting shortstop this year.”
Smithfield-Fairchance did well on the mound, starting off with a solid outing from Dylan Shea, who allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Johnny Skochelak tossed a scoreless sixth to earn the win and Caleb Mapzus-Chapman pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Mapzus-Chapman added two hits and two RBIs with the bat.
Popovich was satisfied with his team’s quality of play.
“I thought, with only half of a practice one day after being off all this time, overall we played well,” he said. “Guys probably struggled in different areas. Dylan was getting the ball up the first two or three batters but then he settled down after that. It went well.”
Ringgold head coach Don Roberts, who is manager of the Mon-City Rams, was happy with his squad’s performance also.
“They didn’t play too bad,” Roberts said. “We played really good defense, with no errors. I was surprised. I even said before the game I expect an error or two because of the long layoff we had, and they didn’t have any. I was really pleased to see that.”
Mon-City fell behind by five runs early but got a strong outing by Lorenzo Glasser, who earned the win in relief with five scoreless innings. Glasser allowed just two hits with five strikeouts and no walks while pitching the second through the sixth.
“He’s only a freshman,” Roberts pointed out. “He’s a pretty good pitcher.”
Glasser’s performance allowed the Rams, who scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, to rally for the win over Leopard Nation, which is made up of Belle Vernon players and managed by Leopards head coach Tony Watson.
“It started a little rocky at first. We feel behind early, but it all ended up good,” Roberts said. “We came back and got the win.”
Hunter Mamie, another Ringgold freshman, led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs, and an RBI.
“It was a lot of fun,” Roberts said. “We all missed the game so much. Being on the field, we were all smiling ear to ear. The end result just made it even better.
“It was fun for them to get out and play baseball together again because they’re a pretty tight group and this was something that we didn’t think we were ever going to have again with this group. It was especially nice for the seniors to get back out there again.”
Mon-City and Smithfield-Fairchance will switch sites for their next games. The Rams will go to Evans Field for a 6 p.m. game against South Park on Tuesday. S-F travels to DiVirgilio Field to play Leopard Nation in a 7 p.m. game today.
Frazier, which is managed by Commodores assistant coach Rob Dorcan, opens its season June 30 when it hosts Smithfield-Fairchance in a 6 p.m. game at Frazier’s home field.
“It was enjoyable,” Popovich said in assessing the overall experience on opening night. “It was baseball.”
