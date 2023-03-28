Brownsville will be back on the mats for the 2023-24 school year.
The Brownsville Area High School Board voted unanimously to bring back the varsity wrestling program at its meeting on March 16.
Martin Vojacek was the catalyst for the move, three years after his initial push failed.
“I made an attempt about three years ago to try to get a wrestling program and it didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Vojacek said. “I apologized to the board that I was nowhere as near as prepared three years ago as I was on the 13th when I made my presentation.”
The outcome was much better the second time around.
“I had made a full presentations to the board members and the administrators, basically coming up with a budget for them,” Vojacek said. “They’re really not too familiar with wrestling.”
Brownsville last had a varsity wrestling program in 2005.
“They worked with me,” Vojacek said. “They gave me numbers on what transportation costs would be, how much coaches would be paid and things of that nature. I had about a half hour to present to them.
“It wound up being a unanimous vote, 8-0, with one member away on vacation.”
Vojacek sought out and received plenty of help.
“When I was putting my packet together for presentation for the school board, Jason Erdely from Frazier, Bill Swink from Connellsville and Duane Dupont from Albert Gallatin all were very, very helpful in giving me information,” Vojacek said. “Those three gentlemen were very supportive. Wrestling it that type of community to where other schools will help each other out.
“The school district, all those people were all very nice, all very respectful, they called me for information and we had good communication going both ways. Terry Clark, who is a school board member, was very instrumental in giving me the lines of communication to other school board members and administrators and setting up meetings.”
Brownsville athletic director Skooter Roebuck said the new program will have his complete backing.
“It was a true grassroots movement started by people in the community who wanted to see a wrestling program at Brownsville,” Roebuck said. “My office will do everything we can to provide our student-athletes with more opportunities.”
Vojacek grabbed the reins as the project began to pick up steam.
“Back in February I was approached by Terry Clark, the athletic chair, he coached me about getting things together and making another attempt to try to get wrestling back in Brownsville.”
Vojacek has two sons who both wrestle and are in sixth and ninth grade.
“Both of my boys have wrestled for Frazier Youth Wrestling,” he pointed out. “When you’re K-through-sixth grade there are no geographical or school district restrictions. But when the time comes for kids to wrestle at the (Brownsville) middle school, they really can’t wrestle unless they do independent.”
Vojacek brought up the possibility of starting up the wrestling program again early in the year.
“After my initial meeting with the school board athletic task force in early February, the school district sent emails out for their students nine-through-12 (grades) to gauge who would be interested to sign up for wrestling,” Vojacek said. “Then they had physical signups from the middle schoolers, and then we had an offsite signup for K-through-six. Basically, the numbers were around 40 K-through-six, as well as about another 40 that was about 20 and 20 from the high school and the middle school.”
With significant interest established and the program approved, next up will be hiring coaches.
“The school last week posted for high school and middle school coaching positions,” said Vojacek, who is not seeking one of those spots. “I will be part of the program but not as a head coach, possibly as an unpaid assistant.”
There’s still much work to be done.
“I’ve had two meetings, with a third meeting coming up this Thursday, with the administration, the athletic director, the assistant athletic director, business manager and assistant superintendent Dr. Kristin Martin, just sitting down and going over where our wrestlers are going to be able to practice at, what kind of schedules we’re looking at,” Vojacek said.
“They’re looking at giving us our own wrestling room which would be really nice. I’ve also been going over things with the business manager such as purchasing mats and singlets, things of that nature.”
While his sons wrestled for Frazier, Vojacek made it known where they were from.
“Even though Frazier offered everything my boys would need or want for wrestling — and I gained lifetime friends from the years we were there — it’s just that they didn’t go to Frazier, they went to Brownsville,” Vojacek said. “I actually had Brownsville singlets made that they wore.”
Vojacek pointed out the importance of having youth wrestling at Brownsville.
“We have to have a feeder program, so we’re also going to be starting a K-through-six youth program this fall as well,” he said.
Vojacek said they are trying to raise money to help the program get off the ground.
“We also have the Brownsville Wrestling Club, which is our boosters,” Vojacek said. “We’ve been receiving donations from the community, people as well as some businesses, and have been doing very well with that so far.”
The Falcons won’t immediately jump into a section, especially with the next season being the second of a two-year cycle.
“It will likely be an independent program for three years starting this fall for the 2023-24 season and then the full two-year cycle after that,” Vojacek said. “Then, as I understand it, the school would request to the WPIAL that they be placed in a section.”
Brownsville has interest in wrestling but not a lot of experience at the high school level.
“We have one student who has wrestling experience who signed up nine-through-12, my son,” Vojacek said. “But of the 18-19 seventh and eighth graders that signed up, 12 of them have wrestling experience.”
Vojacek pointed out that it wasn’t only boys who showed interest in wrestling.
“About half of the high school signups were females,” Vojacek said. “I told the board members this is something they might have to address down the road is hiring a coach for a girls program.”
But for now, Vojacek is just happy to have a wrestling program at Brownsville again.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We have high hopes of what this can be.”
