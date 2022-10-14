Uniontown’s Mason Stewart and Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger have had a few battles on the course over the past two seasons.
The two runners went at it one more time Thursday afternoon with the advantage going to Stewart this time for his second FCCA Cross Country Championship crown.
Stewart gained separation from Schwertfeger to finish first in 16:49. Schwertfeger crossed the finish line on the Penn State Fayette course 11 seconds later.
Stewart said he didn’t necessarily breeze to the finish line.
“It took every ounce of my whole entire everything. This is the most I’ve ever pushed in a race,” explained Stewart.
“There were two ways it could’ve gone, when I left Matt or when Matt left me.”
Stewart said he gained separation around the 2¼-mile mark.
“He matched every one of my moves, everywhere,” said Stewart. “I’ve never felt so much competition in a race.”
Stewart won the county title as a sophomore and finished fourth last year.
“That’s the main thing that pushed me,” Stewart said of running in his final county meet.
Schwertfeger, too, said he pushed to his limits.
“It was pretty close. I didn’t have too much left after the second mile,” said Schwertfeger. “I was a little beat coming in from training the last two weeks.”
Schwertfeger, who broke the course record earlier in the season at the A.J. Everhart Invitational, said the early pace was not quite what he expected.
“We went out faster than the invitational,” said Schwertfeger. “I just needed to have a little bit left in the tank and I didn’t.”
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson finished third in 17:15.
“I figured it would be close with them,” said Henderson. “I lost them on the first hill. They pulled away.
“I did okay. I’m not upset with my performance today.”
Henderson said he’s been putting in a lot of training for the WPIAL meet in a couple weeks.
“I’ve been bumping up my mileage to get ready for the Cal U course,” said Henderson. “I’m attacking the hills a little more.
“I haven’t run here since my freshman season. I forgot how tough this course is.”
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro was fourth with a time of 17:53. Molinaro was on wobbly legs after finishing the race.
“I thought I would run in the low 17s, at least, but that didn’t happen,” said Molinaro. “There was no way. I was pushing the whole way, but my legs were giving out.
“I just wanted to finish the race.”
The next five runners across the finish line were Red Raiders, leading the host squad to the team title with 27 points.
Tanner Uphold (18:03), Leyton Maust (18:27), Grant Barcheck (18:31), Payton Hostetler (18:33), and Cooper Gilleland (18:34) all ran to All-County honors.
Albert Gallatin’s Kaleb Clark closed out the top-10 finishes in 19 minutes.
Harrison Bommer was the first Calvary Chapel Christian runner across the finish line in 21st place with a time of 20:11. Preston Evanchak was the top runner for Brownsville in 39th place in 26:05.
