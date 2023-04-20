YORK RUN -- The Uniontown softball team was on the heels of a convincing loss to Elizabeth Forward and a rainout with Belle Vernon when it traveled the Albert Gallatin.
The Lady Raiders left that all behind them Wednesday afternoon with an 8-6 victory and key Section 2-AAAA victory against the Lady Colonials.
"How are we going to respond?," asked Uniontown coach Jason White, adding, "We could fold, but I won't let them.
"We willed ourselves to win."
Uniontown jumped right out of the gate with five runs.
Albert Gallatin starting pitcher Ashley Metts walked four of the first five batters she faced. Claire White drove in the first run with a bases-loaded walk.
Avery Walls came on in relief after the walk to White and Nellie Budinsky promptly greeted her with a two-run double.
Walls struck out Lyric McLee swinging, but Kenzie Teets kept the inning alive with a two-run single. Teets was thrown out at second trying for an extra base.
"The first inning has been killing us. We're killing ourselves," said Albert Gallatin coach Gary Serock. "Maybe we need extra warm-up time. I can't explain it."
The Lady Colonials responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs.
Hannah Dunham legged out an infield single and moved to third on a wild pitch and ground out. Alex Metts walked and pinchrunner Gabriella Delorenzo stole second.
Both runners sprinted home on Ashley Metts two-run double laced down the left field line.
Uniontown added an unearned run in the top of the second inning, but, once again, Albert Gallatin countered in its next at-bat.
Walls singled with one out and moved to third on Dunham's double. Both runners were unable to advance on a ground out, but a misplayed fly ball allowed Jeffreys and Dunham to score.
"It was hairy for a minute. We had a couple errors that let them back in the game," said White.
The Uniontown offense was stymied by Walls over from the third to sixth inning with only one hit and four baserunners. Walls struck out seven over the four innings and was helped by two solid running catches by center fielder Hadyn Chipps in the sixth inning.
Emmaleigh Noah allowed just one run over those four innings on Chipps solo home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Noah stranded solo runners in the third, fifth and sixth innings, and two in the fourth inning, including four in scoring position.
Neither team went away quietly in the seventh inning with Uniontown holding a tenous 6-5 lead.
Sequoia Dunlap opened the top of the seventh with a double and Kaylee Mutnansky followed with a run-scoring double. Mutnansky stole third and scored on Nellie Budinsky's ground out to first base.
"Sequoia came up big for our team like big players do," praised White.
Albert Gallatin had one last gasp in the bottom of the inning.
Chipps singled to start the inning and moved to second on a passed ball. Chipps moved to third on Mia Glisan's ground out to second base.
Mia Myers followed with a ground ball to Dunlap. Dunlap ripped a throw to first for the out, much to the chagrine and ire of the home faithful.
Walls kept the inning alive with a run-scoring single and Dunham was walked. However, the Lady Raiders survived the threat when Dunlap snared Leah Myers' sharp line drive for the final out.
"I'm happy our girls came back and made it a game. The girls didn't lay down," said Serock. "Our team has been hitting."
White said after the loss to the Lady Warriors his squad needed to take of its own business in the second half of the schedule for a playoff berth. The Lady Raiders heeded his word as they improved to 4-2 in the section and 4-5 overall.
"We know what games we need to win, the games we are supposed to win, and we have to compete with the other teams," said White. "We have to play clean. We can play with good teams."
The Lady Colonials go to 2-5 and 5-5 overall after the first game of the second half.
"We need some help, but we have to beat Laurel Highlands, Greensburg Salem and Laurel Highlands," explained Serock. "They fight. We're winning games we weren't winning last year."
