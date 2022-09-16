LH Utown hs preview

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Laurel Highlands’ Antwan Black (4) turns the corner as Uniontown’s Gabe Ranker (54) gives chase during their game at Mustang Field on Aug. 26. The Mustangs open Big Seven Conference play tonight against McKeesport while the Red Raiders host Albert Gallatin in a clash of Fayette County independent teams.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Uniontown’s victory at Carrick last Friday afternoon snapped one long drought and now the Red Raiders would like to end another when they host Albert Gallatin tonight.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.