Uniontown’s victory at Carrick last Friday afternoon snapped one long drought and now the Red Raiders would like to end another when they host Albert Gallatin tonight.
A victory over the Colonials (1-2) would give Uniontown its first 3-1 start since 2009 when it went 7-4 and won a playoff game under coach John Fortugna. Lase week the Red Raiders’ defeat of Carrick gave them two wins in a row for the first time since 2011.
The matchup between two Fayette County independent teams takes on even more meaning for Uniontown (2-1) with festivities scheduled.
“It’s our homecoming game,” Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. “It’s always a tough game with AG. I’m sure the kids will play extra hard for that one. I know AG got shut out against Northern Garrett (25-0) but Northern Garrett is supposed to be pretty good.”
Uniontown romped over the Raiders 38-12 but Jeffries still saw plenty of room for improvement.
“We’re trying to work through some things and get everybody on the same page,” Jeffries said. “We made some mistakes on both sides of the ball against Carrick that we need to fix.”
The clash between nearby rivals is one of just six non-conference games on the Week 3 schedule tonight as a majority of area teams jump into section play. All games are schedule to kick off at 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (2-1) has a tough task at Mustang Field with its Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener against highly ranked McKeesport (3-0).
The Mustangs are looking forward to the challenge, according to coach Rich Kolesar, whose team defeated Kiski, 37-7, last week.
“I think our defense is playing well,” Kolesar said. “I think our offense is getting better. We’re excited for the test. This is a big game. This is what we’ve been working for, these type of games. We’re going to have to have a great week of practice.”
In another Big Seven game, Connellsville (1-2) is at Trinity (1-2).
Fayette County’s third independent team, Brownsville (0-2), coming off a bye week, hosts Carrick at Redstone Field.
It will be a special night at Joe Montana Stadium when Ringgold (0-3) hosts West Mifflin (0-3) in a non-conference game.
The Rams will honor two former teams in pregame ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. They are the 1982 team, which was the last from the school to win a WPIAL championship when it defeated New Castle 6-3 in the final, and the 1987 squad, which was the last from Ringgold to go undefeated in the regular season.
In other non-conference games, Belle Vernon (1-1) goes up two steps in class as it hosts 5A Penn-Trafford (2-1), Elizabeth Forward (3-0) entertains Shady Side Academy (0-2), Mount Pleasant (2-1) is at Valley (0-3) and Southmoreland (1-2) hosts Knoch (0-3).
The Class 1A Tri-County South Conference begins play with several key games as Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) is at California (3-0), Mapletown (3-0) travels to Beth-Center (1-2), Monessen (1-2) goes to Bentworth (2-1) and Carmichaels (2-1) hosts West Greene (0-3).
Frazier (0-3) begins Class 1A Eastern Conference action when it goes to Jeannette (0-3).
In the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, Yough (1-2), which gave first-year coach Ben Hoffer his first win last week, 14-0 over Charleroi, hosts Derry (0-3).
In the Class 2A Century Conference, Charleroi (0-2) hosts Sto-Rox (0-2) and Waynesburg Central (0-3) travels to Dormont Memorial Stadium to play Keystone Oaks (2-1).
