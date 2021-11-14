John Bainbridge is a football lifer as a player and then as a longtime coach.
Bainbridge attended Geibel High School in Connellsville. The Gators didn’t have a football team so he transferred to Southmoreland High School to play football as a junior and a senior.
“I wanted to play football and Southmoreland was the first time I played,” Bainbridge reported. “My junior year I was a tight end and defensive end. Then my senior year when Coach Chuck Bonello came in I was moved to guard and defensive tackle and also some defensive end. I was about 185 pounds. There were hardly any 200 pound kids at that time.”
Southmoreland was 4-6 in 1970 and 5-4-1 in 1971. Bainbridge graduated in 1972 and wound up playing football at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
“Family-wise my father passed away when I was a junior in high school,” Bainbridge explained. “I just wanted to stay close to home and Saint Vincent was a natural fit because my brother Tom had gone there and graduated from Saint Vincent. The Bearcats played club football at the time.
“It was the same as Division III is today as far as money. It was based on need and academic money. Back in the 70s it was probably $5,000 dollars a year to go to Saint Vincent.
“I played four years and was named honorable mention All-American as a center my senior year. My old high school coach Chuck Bonello coached me as a junior and a senior and I think he had a lot to do with me gaining All-American status. He publicized me. I think I improved as the years went on and I had a good year as a senior and we had a good year as a team.”
Bainbridge played semi-pro football after graduating from Saint Vincent in 1976.
“I played for the Washington, PA Generals,” Bainbridge said. “I only played two years of high school and four years of college ball and I still really liked playing the game and I was helping coach Bonello at Saint Vincent and coaching there. I saw an ad in the paper and I answered it and the fellow that was our player-coach was Ed Brodsky who was a Pitt guy. I played one year and I enjoyed it and it satisfied my need to still keep playing.”
Bainbridge began his long coaching odyssey at Saint Vincent.
“I coached at Saint Vincent during the 1976, 1977 and 1978 season, and I was defensive coordinator in 1978,” Bainbridge recalled.
In 1979 Bainbridge was an assistant at Yough High School.
“The Saint Vincent program folded and I was subbing and teaching,” Bainbridged said. “I got my teaching certificate. Coach Bonello introduced me to Ang Delaini and I got a teaching job at Yough as well.”
He was at Yough for one year before getting a head coaching job at Bishop McCort High School.
“I was 26 years old when I got my first head coaching job,” Bainbridge offered. “We had good teams with the Crimson Crushers with very good players and we were 30-9-1 in four years with Great 9 championships in 1981 and 1983.”
Bainbridge returned to Western Pennsylvania as head coach at Canon- McMillan in 1984. With the Big Macs he was 2-8, 1-9 and 5-4-1 before being hired as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst College.
“It was a tough transition at Canon-Mac,” Bainbridge stated. “What led me to Mercyhurst was we went to the triple option at Canon-Mac and I spent time with Tony DeMeo at Mercyhurst. He hired me when he had an opening. I was there for three seasons.”
Bainbridge took the head coaching job at Latrobe High School in 1990. From 1990 to 1998 he posted a record of 36-55.
“It was a little up and down,” Bainbridge said. “They were always a Triple-A school and we became the smallest Quad-A school in 1990. I enjoyed coaching there.”
In 1999 Bainbridge was an assistant at Southmoreland. Bainbridge then joined the coaching staff at Carnegie Mellon.
“During my career I’ve had the privilege of working with coaches like Rich Lackner at CMU and Tony DeMeo and Rich Erdelyi,” Bainbridge said. “I’ve worked for some great guys. I also got to work with the great Chuck Klausing at some coaching camps. He was very influential in my career.”
Bainbridge was at CMU for four years and then became head coach at Southmoreland in 2004 where he went 1-8. He went to Seton Hill for a year. Bainbridge returned to CMU and was there through 2013. In 2014 he was offensive coordinator. In 2015 he went back to Saint Vincent with Ron Dolciato until 2018. Bainbridge coached at Chartiers Valley in 2018 and then returned to Saint Vincent as offensive line coach, a job he still holds.
“Every spot I coached I enjoyed it.” Bainbridge stated. “I’m in my 45th year coaching. I like coaching teaching and I thought it would be a good way to make a living. I retired as a teacher 11 years ago.”
Bainbridge also did some basketball officiating with his older brother Tom.
“One of the most enjoyable times of my sporting life was officiating with him,” Bainbridge said. “I worked 20 years doing high school basketball. We still talked about working the Uniontown-Laurel Highlands game back in the mid-1980s.”
Now 67 years old, Bainbridge resides in Latrobe with his wife Susan. They have been married since 1980. They have two daughters, Caitlin and Maura.
“I look back and I enjoy the kids that I coached,” Bainbridge said. “I really enjoy coaching the offensive line which I’ve done for the past 20 years. I really don’t know what else I would do if I didn’t coach.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
