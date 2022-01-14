CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls entered Thursday's game against Uniontown seeking it first Section 3-AAAAA victory.
The Lady Raiders traveled to Connellsville on the heels of picking up a section win at home Tuesday against Ringgold.
Connellsville, behind a balanced scoring attack, thrust themselves into the playoff race with a convincing 73-48 victory over visiting Uniontown with the stands filled with future Lady Falcons from the local youth league.
Uniontown's Penny Kezmarsky and Connellsville's Shawna Little see their respective squads battling for the third and fourth playoff berths, behind Trinity and Thomas Jefferson.
Ringgold sits in third place in the section at 2-2. Uniontown (2-3), Albert Gallatin (1-2), and Connellsville (1-3) follow in the standings with the first half of the section schedule coming to a close next week.
Laurel Highlands (0-5) is winless to date in section play.
Connellsville (3-8) finishes the first half Monday at Laurel Highlands. The Lady Falcons also will make up a game against Albert Gallatin on Jan. 22.
Uniontown hosts Albert Gallatin Tuesday to close the first half.
"This is a big win. We needed it," said Little.
Uniontown (5-6) held the lead at 8-6 in the first quarter, only to have Connellsville score the next 17 points for a 23-8 advantage heading into the second quarter.
"We've been talking a lot about teamwork, passing the ball and making each other look good. I saw a lot of good passing tonight," said Little. "Hey, we never relinquished the lead. I like the way we're playing right now."
The visitors recouped in the second quarter and went on their own run, slicing the deficit to 29-23.
"We made a really nice run in the second quarter, but we fell apart in the second half," said Kezmarsky. "We got it down and were actually down more at half than when we caught up."
Connellsville again responded, although was outscored by Uniontown in the second quarter, 18-15. The Lady Falcons led 38-26 despite dealing with early foul trouble that sent the Lady Raiders to the line 12 times. The visitors made 10 of the attempts.
"We had two starters on the bench at the point (with foul trouble) and we had to step out of man for a little bit," Little said of the second quarter. "Mallory and Hillary had three (fouls). Two starters on the bench, it got a little scary at times."
Connellsville regained the momentum it had in the first quarter after the halftime break, building its lead to 67-39 at the end of the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Raiders, 29-13. With the clock running because of the mercy rule, Uniontown took the fourth quarter, 9-6.
"We made an adjustment at halftime. We decided to go to a 3-2 and challenged them to make a 12-point lead a 20-point lead," said Little, adding, "And, they miraculously made it a 30-point lead.
"The momentum, the defense turning that into our offense. We feed a lot off our defense."
Hamborsky sparked the charge with nine points in the third quarter. Hamborsky finished with a game-high 23 points and was strong underneath the basket at both ends of the floor.
"Rebounding, Neveah is a monster on the boards," praised Little.
Connellsville had only five players score, but all five finished in double figures. Mallory Orndorff scored 15. Madison Kinneer had 14, Whitney Bobish finished with 11, and Hillary Claycomb added 10.
"The balanced scoring, never in my career since I've been here have I had five players in double figures," said Little.
Most of Connellsville's points were scored on cuts through the lane, players slashing to the basket off the dribble, or on strong play on the boards. Although, the Lady Falcons did connect on five 3-pointers.
"Our defense killed us tonight," said Kezmarsky. "As much as we watch it on film, as much as we talked about it, we couldn't stop that cutter. We were getting burned on it."
Kezmarsky said playing on the road was part of the reason for the defensive difficulties.
"An away game, the home floor really helps. This is a loud gym," said Kezmarsky. "It tell them you girls have to run the show on the floor.
"Tonight, was a good example of that. Communication and defense really hurt us."
One player who seemed not too bothered on the foreign floor was freshman Miya Harris. Harris scored 19 points for the Lady Raiders.
"Miya Harris has really stepped up into the point guard position," praised Kezmarsky.
Summer Hawk added 11 points for Uniontown, who played without Azira Dade for the second-consecutive game. Dade is out because of an injured hand.
