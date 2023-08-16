BULLSKIN TWP. — The Connellsville boys golf team got the job done Tuesday afternoon with four scores 41 or lower for a 205-225 non-section win against Frazier at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The undefeated Falcons (2-0) look to keep the early season momentum rolling when they travel to Uniontown Country Club early this morning for the Section 2-AAA opener against Laurel Highlands.
Ethan Porreca had scoring honors for Connellsville with a 4-over 39.
The left-hander had one troubling hole when he hit into the water hazard along the No. 6 fairway and then hit long over the green, just shy of the hedgerow along the road.
“I had just the one bad hole,” said Porreca. “I had a birdie early on No. 2. I had an eagle chance. The putt just skipped by for an easy birdie tap-in.”
Porreca, who played at No. 3, righted the ship after his woes on the sixth hole.
“I was even after that. I had a pretty solid finish,” said Porreca.
The junior already has individual and team goals set for the season.
“My big goal is to make the cut at the WPIAL and go to states,” said Porreca, adding, “My overall goal for the team is to win the section. It’s a reachable goal.”
Derek Routzahn, the Falcons’ No. 5 man, finished with 40. Christian Firestone and Eli Armstrong both came in with 41, and Cooper Gray rounded out the scoring with 44.
Matt Firestone’s 60 was not used.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely was the medalist with an even-par 35, and, according to the senior, could’ve been lower.
“I hit the green and was on the fringe on No. 3 (a par-3 over water), and three-putted for a four. Then, I hit into the water on No. 4 (a dogleg par-4) and saved par,” explained Erdely. “I had an eight-foot birdie on No. 1 and made it. I hit into the fescues on No. 5 and miraculously got on the green, and saved par.
“I had a two-putt par on No. 6. I missed the green on No. 7, chipped to three feet and made the putt. I had a two-putt on No. 8.
“I could’ve been a lot better, for sure.”
Erdely said there wasn’t just one issue that left a stroke or two on the course.
“It was something different on every hole. I felt I had one thing wrong on every hole, but I salvaged it,” said Erdely.
The Commodores’ Aidan Hardy had a birdie-birdie finish to shoot 41. Dylan Keilbach finished with 42. Travis Smith (51) and Eli Cernuska (56) rounded out the scoring. Trey Whitehead’s 65 was not used.
