Abby Marzina’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave Baldwin a 41-38 Section 2-AAAAAA over Connellsville on Thursday at Baldwin High School.
The Lady Highlanders (2-1, 5-1) trailed 30-26 entering the fourth, but outscored the Lady Falcons, 15-8, in the final period. Connellsville (0-3, 2-4) used a 17-2 advantage in the second to take a 23-8 lead into halftime as the two were tied at six following the first. The home team had an 18-7 edge in the third quarter.
Heather Ansell led the Lady Falcons in scoring with 15 points and teammate Sara Aumer added 11.
Baldwin’s Lexi Deanatas scored a game-high 17 points and Anna Lucarnelli had 11 for the home team.
