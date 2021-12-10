Fourth-year California boys basketball coach Aaron Balla wants his team to hit the ground running this season.
“We want to start off winning our home tip-off tournament,” said Balla. “Then, we want to build to a section title.”
The Trojans host Propel Montour Dec. 10 in their tip-off opener, before moving into Section 4-AA play against Bentworth, Carmichaels, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan and Monessen.
“Us, Carmichaels, Frazier and Monessen are the top teams in the section,” Balla said. “We want to win the section, and success is our only option this year.
“The entire team knows what we need to do to accomplish our goals.”
The Trojans return a pair of starters: senior wing Cory Frick, who enters his third year as a starter, and senior guard Hunter Assad, a two-year starter.
The other three starting positions are up for grabs, and Balla mentioned nine players who are vying for those positions or key minutes off the bench.
Guard Drew Thomas and forwards Fred Conrad, Damani Stafford and Mason Sholock, all seniors, junior guards Dom Martini and Caden Powell, junior wing Aiden Lowden, sophomore wing Noah Neal and freshman guard Vinny Manzella make up the group trying to impress Balla and his staff to earn starts or minutes off the bench.
Balla noted what the Trojans need to accomplish for a solid season.
“We have to remain healthy, but we need to handle our games and control at our pace,” said Balla. “We have a mentally strong team from the top down, so that will help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.