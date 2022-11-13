Maddie Barrick's goal in the first half was the lone score of the match Saturday in Mount Pleasant's 1-0 victory over Fort LeBoeuf in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals played at North Allegheny.
The Lady Vikings (21-2-0) advanced to the state semifinals against General McLane (15-5-1) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Barrick scored with 9:13 remaining in the first half off a corner kick.
Mount Pleasant freshman goalkeeper Laurel Rummel made five saves to preserve the victory.
McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0 -- Dalton DeShong scored in the first half to lift McConnellsburg past Charleroi in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal match at Somerset High School.
Charleston (W.Va.) 80, California (Pa.) 73 -- The Vulcans fell to the 15th-ranked Golden Eagles in the MEC/PSAC Challenge.
Dejah Terrell led the way for California (1-1) with 25 points, three rebounds and two assists. Teammate Halle Herrington scored a career-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Ciaira Loyd was also in double figures with 12 points.
The teams were tied at 21 after the first quarter. Charleston pulled into a 36-34 halftime lead.
Charleston (2-0) ran off 14 unanswered points at the start of the second half and led 57-50 at the end of the third quarter.
Trinity Palacio led Charleston with a game-high 27 points. Markyia McCormick finished with 20 points and Dakota Reeves had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
