Chris Barrish sank six 3-pointers, including five in Carmichaels' 34-point second quarter, as the Mikes blew out visiting Avella, 75-40, in a non-section boys basketball game Saturday.
Barrish wound up with a game-high 26 points and Al Cree added 17 for Carmichaels (7-8).
The Mikes led 18-5 after one period before exploding to a 52-9 halftime advantage with their big second frame.
The Eagles (4-12) regrouped and outscored Carmichaels in the second half, 31-23. Gabe Lis and Donovan Avolio led Avella with 13 and 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.