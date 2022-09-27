Ashlyn Basinger scored four goals and assisted on two others Monday afternoon to lead visiting Waynesburg Central to an 8-2 victory at Monessen in Section 2-A action.
Basinger leads Lady Raiders to 8-2 road victory
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2:47 AM
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 2:25 am
Ashlyn Basinger scored four goals and assisted on two others Monday afternoon to lead visiting Waynesburg Central to an 8-2 victory at Monessen in Section 2-A action.
Lake Litwinovich netted a pair of goals, and Rylei Rastoka and Kaley Rohanna scored one goal each.
Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1 -- Tessa Charpentier and Brina Orsatti both scored two goals in the Lady Bearcats' Section 2-A victory over visiting Charleroi.
Charpentier scored two unassisted goals in the first half. Orsatti scored a pair of unassisted goals in the second half.
McKenna DeUnger, assisted by Sophia Iacovino, had the Lady Cougars' lone goal to tie the match at 20:20 of the first half.
"Great job from the girls, a huge win," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "Tessa was the best player on the field tonight with two big first half goals.
"The girls really grew up tonight. Brina Orsatti and Meredith Allender played like upper classmen tonight. It was a real team effort, especially on defense against two tough Cougar players."
Girls volleyball
Brownsville 3, Washington 0 -- The Lady Falcons swept to a Section 3-AA home victory.
Brownsville won by the scores, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8.
Skye Durst led the Lady Falcons with 22 assists. Kenzie Wade finished with 13 digs. Kami Franks (3 aces), CC Williams (9 kills), and Skylar Gates (5 blocks) also had solid performances in the victory.
Bentworth 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Bearcats won in three sets for a Section 3-AA victory against the visiting Lady Cougars.
Bentworth swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18.
Grace Skerbetz (11 kills), Sarah Schiccitano (4 kills, 1 block), Jocelyn Babirad (1 block, 2 aces, 23 assists), Emily Wise (2 kills, 1 block, 7 aces), Chelsea Dindal (3 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs), Abby Chester (2 kills, 2 aces), and Mallory Shrieber (4 digs) had noteworthy efforts for Bentworth.
Ringgold 3, McGuffey 1 -- The Lady Rams needed four sets for a non-section victory against McGuffey.
Ringgold won the first two sets, 25-10, 26-24, but McGuffey stayed alive in the match with a victory in the third set, 25-18. The Lady Rams wrapped up the victory by winning the fourth set, 25-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.