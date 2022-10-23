WAYNESBURG -- Ashlyn Basinger scored the lone goal midway through the first period, and keeper Peyton Cowell and the Waynesburg Central defense made it stand for a 1-0 victory Saturday against Aquinas Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A soccer.
The Lady Raiders (14-3-0) advances to play Winchester Thurston (9-0-1) in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
The Lady Crusaders (11-5-0) had the territorial advantage for most of the first half until Basinger gathered in a high-bouncing clear near midfield. She dribbled around one defender and then outraced another for a clear 35-yard run to the goal.
Freshman goalkeeper Maria Ravotti stood her ground, but Basinger chipped a shot into the net for the lead with 18:30 left in the half.
Waynesburg had one other solid scoring opportunity before the goal, also coming from Basinger's foot.
She drove the sideline to the right of Ravotti, cut into the penalty area and ripped a shot to the net. Ravotti went high to punch the ball over the crossbar.
Basinger was bracketed by three defenders for most of the first half.
"It's a similar formation teams have used against us with a sweeper in the back," said Waynesburg Central coach Greg Basinger. "We didn't get into our game as quickly as we wanted to. That's a credit to them."
Although Aquinas Academy had the possession advantage in the first half, the visitors had few quality scoring opportunities.
"They possessed the ball. The controlled the play. We were fortunate," said Greg Basinger. "The first half was nervous. We weren't winning the 50-50 balls. We have to do better."
Basinger added, "Our defense does a good job preventing the shots."
The Lady Crusaders pushed for the tying goal in the second half, but Cowell was up to the task. She turned aside 14 shots to preserve the shutout.
Waynesburg had a couple opportunities to add an insurance goal, including another scoring chance from Basinger.
Basinger again raced alone on Ravotti with defender closing on Basinger's right. Basinger attempted to cut to the right in front of Ravotti, but the ball slid off her foot and Ravotti was able to steer the ball from the goal.
Greg Basinger expects another tough defensive match in the quarterfinals, so he said his squad needs to clean up the details.
"It's simple soccer, first touch and connecting passes," said Basinger.
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1 -- The Lady Falcons' season came to an end with a loss on the road in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
Connellsville's Brooke Lindstrom scored early in the first half, but the Lady Warriors' Jessica Gadagno tied the match around 20 minutes later.
Emilie Oslosky made it 2-1 around the 28-minute mark of the second half, and converted a penalty kick late in the half for the 3-1 final.
Penn-Trafford (8-6-4) advances to play top-seeded Mars (14-0-0) on Monday. The Lady Falcons finish with an 8-10-0 record.
Mohawk 3, Charleroi 1 -- The Lady Cougars' playoffs came to an end with a WPIAL Class A first round loss at Mohawk.
Madisyn Cole, Ava Nulph and Alexa Kadilak all scored a goal for Mohawk (10-6-0).
McKenna DeUnger netted the lone goal for Charleroi (10-8-0).
Moon 6, Ringgold 1 -- The Rams fell to top-seeded Moon in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA boys soccer playoffs.
Moon (17-0-1) led 4-0 at halftime.
Ryan Hildebrand scored two goals, and Chris Brancato, Ryan Kopay, Cooper Nickles and Mike Walenchok netted one each for Moon.
Moon plays Bethel Park in the quarterfinals.
Ringgold (10-11-0) avoided the shutout in the second half Sam Alvarez scored his first varsity goal after stealing a pass to the keeper.
Rams keeper Aidyn Whaley made 15 saves.
