Waynesburg Central won the rubber match with McGuffey Saturday afternoon, advancing the Lady Raiders to the first round of the WPIAL Class AA soccer playoffs.
Waynesburg shut out McGuffey, 5-0, in the lone Class AA preliminary match. The Lady Raiders (6-9-1) face top-seeded North Catholic (14-1-0) at Mars Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Ashlyn Basinger led Waynesburg with three goals and an assist. Brenna Benke and Lake Litwinovich both had a goal and assist in the victory.
Waynesburg Lady Raiders defeated McGuffey 5-0 and advances in the WPIAL playoffs.
Springdale 1, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bearcats went down with a fight against second-seeded Springdale in the first round of the WPIAL Class A soccer playoffs.
Isabella Walsh scored the only goal of the match as the Dynamo improve to 17-1-0 overall and advance to play Seton-La Salle in the quarterfinals.
Bentworth finishes the season with an 8-9-2 mark.
"I am the proudest coach in the WPIAL after this entire season," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "Jasmine Manning played not human today in goal. We have a team of natural defenders and it paid off today. The defense was phenomenal. Maleena Rokicki and Alexa Leonetti blocked so many chances, cut off crosses and put their bodies on the line.
"The seven seniors are so important to this program's success. I've coached them for a decade, more than any group I've ever coached."
Boys soccer
Mars 4, Belle Vernon 0 — Devin Schupp scored a hat trick to lead the Fighting Planets to a victory over the Leopards in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
Gabe Singh also scored for Mars (13-4-2), who play West Allegheny in the quarterfinals.
Belle Vernon finishes with a 13-5-1 record.
Moon 5, Laurel Highlands 2 -- The Tigers advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals with a victory over the Mustangs.
Finnian Dengel, Marcus McCoy, Davi Jansson, Reilly Nickles and Jacob Puhalla scored for Moon (16-2-0), who advance to play Hampton.
Laurel Highlands finishes the season with an overall record of 15-4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.