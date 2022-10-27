Ashlyn Basinger's goal with under four minutes remaining lifted Waynesburg Central to a 2-1 victory over Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class A girls soccer quarterfinals Wednesday night at Chartiers-Houston.
The Lady Raiders (15-3-0) advance to the semifinals on Monday against Springdale at a site and time to be determined. The second-seeded Dynamos (15-3-0) defeated Mohawk, 2-0.
Basinger's goal came just 10 seconds after Winchester Thurston tied the match with 3:51 remaining. Basinger took a feed from Ella Miller, drove the ball down the left side of the field and beat the goalkeeper for the go-ahead goal.
"That's a credit to our girls. They keep their heads up and stay composed," praised Waynesburg Central coach Greg Basinger.
Ashlyn Basinger was repositioned from her forward position in the second half to help cover the field on defense.
"They were creating some difficulties for us. We put Ashlyn back there to lock them down," explained Greg Basinger.
Basinger scored the only goal of the first half when she converted a pass from Rylei Rostoka.
"It was another beautiful feed from Rylei," said Greg Basinger.
Waynesburg freshman keeper Peyton Cowell made 25 saves, including a couple stellar stops, to preserve the win.
"Peyton was unbelievable. Twenty-five saves as a freshman. She's an incredible keeper," said Greg Basinger. "She's done a fantastic job for us as a freshman."
Waynesburg moved down from Class AA this season, so Greg Basinger didn't know much about Springdale.
"We know nothing about them. We'll come out and play our game. Get the first touch and make the connecting pass," said Greg Basinger. "At this point of the season, we're not going to change things."
North Catholic 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The top-seeded Trojanettes swept past the Mustangs for a first-round victory in the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
North Catholic (16-1) won by the scores, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14.
Morgan Wheeler led the Laurel Highlands attack with 15 assists, four digs and two kills. Laurel Highlands also had strong efforts from Mia Pierce (9 kills, 3 digs), Mackenzie Nicklow (2 digs), Bella Scott (4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Jayna Fabery (5 digs), Ally Matty (5 digs), Ayrianna Sumpter (1 kill, 1 dig), and Callie Friend (3 kills, 2 blocks).
Moon 3, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Lady Tigers advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals by the scores, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19.
Moon (10-5) advances to play North Catholic in the quarterfinals.
Shenango 3, Southmoreland 0 -- Shenango won in three sets to advance to the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals.
Shenango (14-1) won by the scores, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15, and advances to the semifinals against South Park.
"The girls had a great year and the whole team is back next year, so they should do well again," said Southmoreland first-year coach Dan Boring.
Neshannock 3, Brownsville 0 -- The Lady Falcons' season came to an end with a loss to the Lady Lancers in the WPIAL Class AA first round.
Neshannock (12-4) swept to victory by the scores, 25-8, 25-20, 25-16. Neshannock plays Freeport in the quarterfinals.
