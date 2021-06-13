Douglas Basinski breezed to a first-place finish in the half marathon at the Yough River Trail races held Saturday morning.
Basinski won with a time of 1:33:43.81. Zachary Cataldi finished second in 1:47:49.30, with Seth Porter third with a time of 1:48:57.19.
Jennifer Carlson won the women's half marathon in 1:58:01.92. Monessen's Jennifer Cicchini was second in 2:01:09.02 and Greensburg's Rachel DeNino placed third in 2:02:52.26.
Bunola's Emery Strotman was the fastest runner in the 10-mile race with a winning time of 1:04:55.28. David Allegood was second in 1:14:10.05 and Vanderbilt's Matt Uram placed third in 1:16:22.37.
Mount Pleasant's Dana Newlin, Yough's cross country coach, won the women's 10-mile run and finished sixth overall in 1:17:29.53. Anie-Pier Samson was second in 1:28:11.41 and Everson's Jenny Gruver placed third in 1:37:50.03.
Ryan Murphy won the 10K run by nearly two minutes with his winning time of 39:33.64. California's Michael Perrotti was second in 41:26.19 and Andy Burkhart placed third with a time of 46:10.28.
Connellsville graduate Ally Wilson was the first female and fifth runner overall in the 10K run in a time of 47:57.69. Christine Schubert was the second female in 50:05.06 and Casey Falcon finished third in 50:36.27.
Jesse Irwin controlled the 5K run early to finish first in 17:30.24. California senior Kolby Kent was second in 18:08.09 and Youngwood's Brian Lohr placed third in 19:27.66.
Scottdale's Bethany Campbell was the first female to cross the finish line in the 5K run and did so pushing a jogging stroller. Campbell was fifth overall with a time of 21:37.06. Sydney Fisher finished second in 22:52.52 and Greensburg's Anna McGowan was third with a time of 23:54.11.
White's Jack Crislip moved into the lead of the 5K walk just passed the mile mark and then built on his advantage to cross the finish line in 36:14.43. Connellsville's Jim Downey finished second in 36:39.23 and Uniontown's Ralph Warman placed third in 40:03.13.
Mill Run's Donna Bigham won the women's 5K walk in 39:16.43. Connellsville's Rachel Means was second in 40:52.27 and Dory Smodic was third with a time of 44:19.05.
