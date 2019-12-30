The holiday sports season has always been a time for Christmas high school basketball tournaments. In our last column we took a trip back in time to a glorious period in Uniontown High School basketball history when the Red Raiders had a holiday tournament streak that was truly remarkable.
This column takes a look at Laurel Highlands’ holiday tournament history and focuses on a huge victory in the Midland Holiday Tournament.
Some historical perspective: Laurel Highlands was the merger of North Union and South Union High Schools. It is hard to imagine a merger getting off to a better start on the hardwood than the Mustangs. In their first two-years of existence 1966-67 and 1967-68 LH posted a record of 50-3 with one WPIAL title and one PIAA championship. The groundwork was laid for a very solid high school basketball program.
Fast forward to December of 1970 the Mustangs were invited to participate in the 10th annual Midland Holiday Basketball Tournament. The tournament field featured three of the WPIAL’s leading candidates for postseason honors: LH, Baldwin and Class B powerhouse Midland.
“Certainly back at that time, holiday tournaments, Christmas tournament, they were huge,” former Mustang point guard Rick Hauger said. “Actually we may have played in one of the bigger ones our sophomore year when we played in the Johnstown War Memorial Tournament. Those holiday tournaments were huge. We looked forward to those. A lot of them today aren’t really of the tournament structure, they pre-schedule games, but back then you played and won and you played for the championship, you lost you played a consolation game. We always sought out good competition.”
The Mustangs entered the tourney sporting an 8-1 record. The lone blemish a thrilling 82-77 loss to eventual Class A state champion Schenley. Midland was favored to capture their own tournament as play got underway on Dec. 29, 1970.
“We expected to win that tournament,” former LH standout Barry Taylor said. “I don’t know what other people thought, but I don’t think we ever went into a game that year that we thought there was anyone that could beat us other than Schenley or Uniontown.”
LH opened the tournament with a 58-47 win over Baldwin. Gus Gerard paced the Mustang attack with 24 points and Hauger chipped in with 10 points. Baldwin star Bernie O’Keefe led all scorers with 25 points.
“That was a good Baldwin team,” Taylor said.
Midland downed Ambridge 73-42 to setup the championship game with Laurel Highlands.
“The thing I remember most at the Midland Tournament was going up against big George Green,” former Mustang star Gerard said.
LH got off to a good start, leading after the first quarter 16-11. Taylor notched 11 points in the first quarter.
“I remember that Gus got in foul trouble,” Taylor said. “I played inside more than normal that night with Jack Buehner trying to stop big George Green. I got physically beat up by Green, but I had a really good game against them. He was actually bigger than Schenley’s Maurice Lucas to play against as far as how wide he was.”
“That was a very rough physical game for me,” Gerard said. “I remember Green caught Taylor with an elbow and he was dazed.”
The late Midland star Green told me a few years back before he passed away that he still lamented the game against Laurel Highlands, it was the only loss Midland suffered as the Leopards won the WPIAL and PIAA titles with a record of 27-1.
“I recall getting yelled at by coach Ed Olkowski in the first quarter of the game with Laurel Highlands,” Green said. “I thought I had a great box out for a rebound and this long white arm comes out of nowhere and snatches the rebound, I said who is this? It was Gerard, he just jumped over me. He was a great leaper.”
Laurel Highlands led at halftime 34-25 and had a 50-43 lead after three quarters. Midland cut the LH lead to three points twice, but the Mustangs prevailed 67-61. Interesting stat: LH led from start to finish, the game was tied once at 2-2.
Gerard, who was in foul trouble all night, finished with nine points. Taylor paced the Mustangs with 21 points and Hauger added 19.
“I scored a mix of all over the place that night,” Taylor recalled. “A lot of jump shots because when Gus got in foul trouble Green was guarding me and they had me try to pull him outside away from the basket and that gave Buehner room inside to clean up.”
Midland’s Green was named tourney MVP. He had 21 points against the Mustangs. Gerard and Hauger garnered all-tournament honors.
“Midland was always strong in basketball at that time,” Hauger explained. “I can remember them having big games with Uniontown at the Civic Arena. Only a few years later we are playing them up there for the Holiday Tournament Championship, and it was a terrific game. They had Green and Larry Slappy. Gus was in foul trouble most of the night, but we managed to hang in there and beat them in a close one.”
“It was a great tournament win on Midland’s home floor,” Gerard said. “They had Green and an outstanding guard Slappy. It could very well be the signature holiday tournament win in LH history.”
Coach Horse Taylor’s Mustangs went 20-4 that 1970-71 season and tied Uniontown in Section 7 with a mark of 10-1. The Mustangs downed the Red Raiders in a playoff game at California State University 61-57 and then were ousted from the WPIAL playoffs by Gateway 61-57. That loss haunts the Mustangs to this day.
“I think the Midland win ranks as one of the great wins in LH tournament history,” Taylor said. “I think if we had played that well at the end of the year we would have gone really far in the playoffs, but we didn’t. Losing like we did in the WPIAL tournament was the biggest disappointment of my basketball career.”
“Who knows if Hauger didn’t have the bad ankle and I didn’t get in foul trouble against Gateway down at the Civic Arena how far that team could of gone,” Gerard wondered. “We were looking forward to a rematch with Schenley, but we didn’t get there.”
“We beat the Class B state champion Midland,” Hauger said. “And we lost to the Class A state champs Schenley in a great game. As a team we were encouraged by the possibilities we had after beating Midland. We probably did peak a little bit early. The loss to Gateway still stings.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
