Ryan Encapera didn’t end up with as many players as he would’ve liked on his 2023 Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus baseball team.
The second-year head coach has done quite well with the players he’s put on the field though.
Fayette entered the final series of the regular season — a tough four-game set against PSUAC West division-leader Penn State Mont Alto — with an 11-5 division record. Fayette has qualified for the postseason and currently sits third in the West.
“We started with 28 players in the fall but with guys not making it academically, guys ineligible and guys getting hurt we started the season with 16 players,” said Encapera. “With the wear and tear of the season — we’ve played 34 games — and to figure out how we’ve gotten through it is pretty amazing.”
Penn State Fayette is 16-18 overall and makes up for a thin pitching staff with an explosive hitting attack.
“We just really don’t have a lot of depth on the mound,”Encapera said. “We’ve had to ask guys to go a lot further in games than they probably should.”
The pitchers do get plenty of offensive support.
“Our guys really swing it,” said Encapera, whose team sports a .315 team batting average. “We score runs like crazy. We’ve scored more runs and had more hits this year than any Fayette team at least since 2010.”
Encapera’s team is made up almost entirely of WPIAL players and at least eight local players have seen action this year. Than includes Josh Burns (.264, 34 games), Noah Matthews (three complete games pitching), Braeden McKnight (.328, 23 games) and Dylan Bohna (.324, 25 games) of Laurel Highlands, Cade Warrick (.274 34 games), Kyle Ridley (.250, 34 games) and Kaleb Shultz (.250, 13 games) of Connellsville and Conner Vig (.340, 27 games) of California.
“Our scores are almost like football scores because we’re scoring so many runs every game,” Encapera said. “We’re taking advantage of what we’re getting, our guys are having great approaches at the plate, our baserunning is good, just all those things are clicking for us. Our games are kind of long just because there’s so many runs scored.”
Encapera loves the way his players approach the game.
“Our team is just really scrappy,” he said. “I gave our guys practice t-shirts that say ‘Grit’ on them just to let them know to do the dirty work, take care of the details and the little things. We’ve had our ups and downs during the season. We’ve definitely left some games out there. We’re kind of coming together at the right time. If we can just keep everybody healthy I really like our chances.”
Encapera, who is in his second year as head coach of Fayette and fifth year in the program, is helped by assistant coaches Aaron Previsky and former California high school baseball coach Lou Pasquale.
“My assistant coaches have been fantastic,” Encapera said. “Aaron Previsky a young guy who’s really into baseball and puts time in to make sure we put our guys in position to win. He works a lot with the hitters.
“I’m really happy and lucky to have Lou Pasquale join my staff this year,” Encapera said. “I don’t really think he was treated fairly at California but that was fortunate for us. Just having him around with his experience, he’s coached so many different places. Our guys like being around him. He’s a fun coach who loves the game. He’s worked with our fielders and our team defense has really improved this year. He gives us a lot of spirit. He’s just a great baseball guy.”
Fayette’s top hitter is Andrew Despot, a third-year player from Moon, who has a .417 batting average.
“He’s our starting shortstop and a tough, hard-nosed player,” Encapera said. “He’s one of the leaders on our team. He kind of keeps everybody in order. He gets on base constantly and shows a little power here and there. He’s the one that helps us set the table.
“Our starting catcher is Sawyer D’Andrea (second year from Bethel Park) is probably our next best hitter. He leads the conference in RBIs.
“Cade Warrick is another player who’s played well for us. He has four home runs, just one off the league lead and helps us a lot power-wise. He really has some pop. He’s been with us for awhile. He’s our starting first baseman. He came to us as a catcher and this year he has caught a little bit again.”
Fayette’s squad also includes a great comeback story.
“Another guy who’s been really clutch has been Dylan Bohna. He was the PSUAC Player of the Week a couple weeks ago. In that stretch he had a ton of hits. In the series against New Kensington he hit three home runs and he’s our lead-off hitter. He started out for us as like a pitcher only and he became our starting centerfielder last year, but then he got injured, he took a line drive to the face during a practice. He missed the end of the season but then came back playing again in the summer and then in the fall he homered in his first at bat back.
“Things were going well for him and then we were playing a game in late March and he ran into the fence trying to make a catch and was in the hospital again. He missed two weeks. We were worried he was going to miss the rest of the year. Once he was cleared to play he’s just gone and left it all out there.
“He’s a great kid, a tough kid. It’s great to see him doing well. He also pitches for us, too. He’s always been a reliever/spot starter guy. Being that our staff’s been pretty thin he’s stepped up and pitched for us, too.
“Josh Burns in another kid who’s played really well for us.”
Fayette has had plenty of new faces step up for it also.
“Our senior leadership has been very good but we have a real nice group of freshmen that have played some great roles for us,” Encapera said. “Ethan Rendulic (South Allegheny) was one of the top guys in the conference in RBis until he suffered an injury. Braeden McKnight was doing pretty well for us but he’s been sideline with an injury. Johnny Iannou (Plum) had done really well.
“Probably one of the biggest surprises we’ve had this year is A.J. Segarra (Mt. Lebanon). We knew he’d be a good player but some of the things he’s been doing have been out of this world. He came to us as pretty much a first baseman only. We’ve kind of worked him in as a pitcher a little bit, he spots at first base and DH.
He’s picked up four wins on the mound for us which leads the team. He’s played a swing roll for us as a reliever and starter. After really not having much experience as a pitcher he’s done a great job. He hits well, too. He was the conference Player of the Week last week.”
Encapera said his pitchers are trying their best to battle on the mound.
“Jorge Palmas (Upper St. Clair) is our main pitcher,” Encapera said. “He’s 3-3 and his last four outings have been great. Noah Matthews came to us as a freshman from Laurel Highlands and he’s been really competitive for us. He’s also 3-3. He’s having a pretty good season and is one of our tougher pitchers. He’s really worked hard to earn a roll for us.”
While his team is excelling, Encapera stressed he could always use more players.
“We need players,” Encapera said. “And we’re always looking for guys from this area if they’re interested.”
