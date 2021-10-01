Belle Vernon puts its perfect record up against another unbeaten team for the second week in a row as Week Five of the high school football season gets underway tonight.
The Leopards (2-0, 4-0) are coming off an exhilarating 28-21 win over Thomas Jefferson at James Weir Stadium and now host the team that is tied with them for first place in the Class 4A Big Eight conference, surprising Laurel Highlands (2-0, 5-0).
The Mustangs are 5-0 for the first time in team history.
Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert doesn’t think his team will have any problem putting the emotional win against the Jaguars in the rear view mirror and focusing on the task at hand.
“I’m not worried about that,” Humbert said. “If we were playing a team with one or two wins then you might be wary of a letdown. But this team is 5-0. They get a lot of criticism because they haven’t played a lot of stiff competition but regardless, they’ve won all five of their football games.
“I look at it as we’re fortunate enough to be playing in another big game against a 5-0 opponent.”
Laurel Highlands has made huge strides in third-year coach Rich Kolesar’s time at the helm and he sees playing in a game such as this as another step in the program’s evolution.
“Our players are extremely excited for the big match-up,” Kolesar said. “This is what we’ve been building to for a couple years. We want to get to the point where we’re playing in these big-time games.”
The clash features two of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the WPIAL in the Leopards’ Devin Whitlock and the Mustangs’ Rodney Gallagher.
While most coaches talk about how hard it is to emulate talented players in practice, Kolesar pointed out his team doesn’t have that problem as long as Gallagher is around.
“Anytime you have someone in practice who can simulate an elite athlete, because he is an elite athlete himself, that makes everyone around him better,” Kolesar said. “It definitely helps you get prepared for such a challenge.”
Both quarterbacks are great runners who are also effective at throwing the ball.
“It’s just a standing operating week for us in terms of trying to defend the pass and run,” Humbert said. “It’s not really defending Rodney, it’s more defending what they do. They love running a lot of kind of inverted veer option out of their two-by-two and thee-by-one sets. They like running some double option out of the same formations. Obviously, they can put stress on defenses on the perimeter if Rodney keeps the ball.
“I think we do a good job of defending that. Anytime we see a double- or triple-option team our defensive coaches do a really good job of putting together a solid game plan.”
Humbert is aware of Gallagher’s passing ability and how he spreads the ball around. Gallagher threw touchdown passes to three different receivers — Demonte Kiss, Keondre DeSheilds and Jayden Pratt — against the Titans.
“It’s always a concern when teams can throw the ball,” Humbert said. “We’ve got to be balanced across the board. They don’t have one person we can key on or take note of. We have to be able to shut down any receiver they have out there.
“The key thing to defending them is being disciplined.”
Kolesar is well aware his squad is facing the No. 1 ranked team not only in the WPIAL but in the state.
“Still, we approach this like we have every week,” Kolesar said. “We have to have a great week of practice. We have to understand it’s a great opponent. We just need to control what we can control.
“The keys to the game to me are, No. 1, limit our mistakes. No. 2, we have to limit Whitlock and Martin by pursuing the football and then making the tackle once you get there. And No. 3 is being mentally tough. They’re a good team and they’re going to make some good plays so we have to have a mentality of move on to the next play and take the game one play at a time.”
The status for the top running back for each team — Belle Vernon’s Quentin Martin and LH’s Eric Allen — was still up in the air on Thursday.
Martin was injured in the second half against Thomas Jefferson after scoring two long touchdowns on a run and a kickoff return in the first half. Allen hasn’t played since being injured on Sept. 17 against Ringgold.
All but three local teams will be in action tonight with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
California and Albert Gallatin had their games postponed due to COVID-19 issues of their opponents. The Trojans will be awarded a forfeit win over Avella that will improve their record to 2-1 in the Class 1A Tri-County South and 4-1 overall. The Colonials (3-1) were scheduled to play at Southern Garrett in Maryland.
Uniontown (1-3) travels to Brashear (2-3) for a 5 p.m. game at Cupples Stadium on Saturday.
In another Big Eight match-up, Ringgold (0-1, 3-2) travels to McKeesport (1-0, 4-1).
Ahead of California in the Tri-County South standings are Carmichaels (2-0, 4-1), West Greene (2-0, 3-2) and Monessen (2-0, 3-2). Two of those will meet at Kennedy Field as the Pioneers host the Mikes. The Greyhounds are at Mapletown (0-2, 2-3).
Also in the TCS, Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-4) is at Bentworth (0-2, 1-3).
In the Class 5A Big East opener for both teams, Connellsville (0-5) hosts Franklin Regional (1-4).
In the Class 3A Interstate, Mount Pleasant (1-0, 3-2) goes to Yough (0-2, 0-5), South Allegheny (1-1, 1-4) travels to Brownsville (0-2, 0-4) and Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 3-2) hosts South Park (2-0, 2-2).
In the Class 2A Century, Charleroi (1-1, 1-3) goes to Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 3-1), Waynesburg Central (0-2, 1-4) hosts Frazier (0-1, 0-5) and Washington (2-0, 5-0) is at Beth-Center (0-1, 0-4).
In a non-conference meeting of Class 3A teams, Derry (0-4) is at Southmoreland (3-2).
