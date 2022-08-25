CARMICHAELS — The Carmichaels boys golf team secured a key, early season Section 3-AA victory Wednesday afternoon after the Mikes defeating visiting Waynesburg Central, 199-216, at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Carmichaels remains unbeaten in section play, improving to 4-0. The Raiders slip to 2-1 in the section and 3-1 overall.
The Mikes built an early lead after Liam Lohr (36) and Mason Lapana (34) combined for 4-under 70 on the par-35 front nine. The Raiders’ Braden Benke and Mason Switalski both shot 41.
Lapana has been playing solid in the early season and continued to do so with his 3-under score against Waynesburg.
“I had an eagle on No. 6. I birdied Nos. 2 and 9, and bogeyed No. 4 after a bad three-putt,” the left-hander said of his round.
Lapana credits his play on the green with his improving scores.
“My putting has improved a lot. And, I’m getting out of trouble better for the third shot,” said Lapana. “My driver is getting better slowly, but surely. It’s getting there.”
Lapana understood the importance of winning at home with later matches on the road against Waynesburg and McGuffey.
“Beating them here was good, but it’s beating McGuffey at Dogwood Acres and Waynesburg at Rohanna’s that will be the decider,” explained Lapana.
Lapana is looking for another season of individual and team success. The Mikes placed sixth in the Class AA team championship last year and he advanced to the individual final.
“It’s the same goal, to get to Oakmont and, if I’m lucky, make it to states at Penn State. I like Penn State. It’s a nice course,” said Lapana. “I play well at Chippewa (the site of the sectional tournament), so I think it’s a good thing.”
Switalski finished with one birdie, four bogeys and one double bogey. Switalski said he “three-putted three or four times” in his 4-over total.
“I doubled that easy par-4 along the road. I went long and then three-putted,” Switalski said of the double bogey.
Switalski, who grew a few inches since last season, said he and playing mate Benke had issues on the greens.
“We had trouble putting. We couldn’t get used to the greens,” said Switalski. “Some went long, some went short. We couldn’t find the right speed.
“My drives were good today. They were pretty far and pretty straight, for the most part. My shots in were okay. I really struggled on the greens.”
Switalski, in his second year of golfing, is looking to advance through to the WPIAL Class AA finals at Oakmont and have a successful run in the team playoffs. The run to the historic course begins in the sectional tournament at Chippewa Golf Course.
“That’s the goal, to make it through (to Oakmont),” said Switalski. “I try to shoot 10, 12-over. On 18 holes, I’d be happy with that score.”
Switalski acknowledged the importance of the early season section match.
“If we win here today, then we have a really good shot to win at our place. This is pretty much the section here,” said Switalski.
The Mikes’ Dustin Hastings, who nearly holed out his approach shot on the eighth green, shot 38. Dom Colarusso (43) and Zachary Murphy (48) closed out the scoring for Carmichaels. Nathan Dursa’s 53 was not used.
The Raiders’ No. 3 man Chase Phillips was the low man with 2-over 39. Joe Kirsch (46) and Dom Benamati (49) rounded out the scoring. Derek Turcheck’s 50 was not used.
