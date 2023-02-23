MCMURRAY -- It looked murky early for the Gators, but Geibel Catholic saved its best for last and used a 21-12 fourth quarter advantage to advance to the WPIAL Class A semifinals for the second year in a row with a thrilling come-from-behind win over Neighborhood Academy, 66-64, Wednesday night.
The fourth-seeded Gators (17-6) play top-seeded Imani Christian Academy in the semifinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined. Imani Christian (16-6) defeated Rochester, 78-41. The win also secured Geibel a PIAA playoff berth.
“The game pretty much played out like we said,” said Geibel coach Don Porter. “We played them during the season, and they underestimated us.
“I also told them the playoffs are a different type of atmosphere and would come down to a four-minute game.
“Playoff basketball for high school kids, it can’t get any better than this.”
Tre White (30) and Jaydis Kennedy (26) combined for 56 points and the duo scored every Geibel point through three quarters.
With visions of playing in the program's first WPIAL title game since 1984, the Gators rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter.
Interestingly enough, it was the role players who made plays in the final quarter to put Geibel over the top.
While Kennedy scored seven points and White had four in the quarter, Jeffrey Johnson finished with seven points, Braydon Curry added a basket and Seth Dolan hit a free throw to contribute 10 vital points.
“Our meat and potatoes of Kennedy, Johnson and White do what they do every night,” said Porter. “The difference was our role players who bought in and did whatever we asked them to do.
“That was the difference in the game.”
The Gators trailed 52-45 after three quarters but Johnson's 3-pointer with 6:06 left cut the lead to 56-54. White fed Kennedy for a layup to tie it and Johnson converted a fast-break layup to put Geibel in front, 58-56, with 4:46 left. Dolan's free throw and a bucket by Kennedy put the Gators ahead 61-56.
Courtney Wallace stepped up with six straight points to give the Bulldogs the lead back, then answered a basket by Kennedy with a reverse layup to make it 64-63.
The Gators' defense made a stand at that point.
Wallace tried to extend Neighborhood Academy's lead but his shot was blocked by Tom Kolencik which led to a basket by White and a 65-64 Gators lead with 1:06 to go.
Kaiden Grady blocked a shot by John Wilkins and then grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Shamar Simpson. Neighborhood Academy got the ball back but Jalen Moore missed a 3-pointer and Kolencik came up with another block, this time on Simpson, and the ball went out of bounds with five seconds left.
The Bulldogs threw the ball away on the inbounds play and were also called for a technical foul. Kennedy made one of two from the line, then was fouled again when the Gators inbounded the ball with two seconds left. Kennedy missed the free throw but Wilkins' long heave was well short as time expired.
Neighborhood Academy (18-5) was dialed in from long distance early on with seven 3-pointers in the first half.
The Gators were down by as many as 13 points, 30-17, early in the second quarter, but kept chipping away at the deficit and were within striking distance at halftime, 39-32.
“We had to stay with them and weather the storm,” said Porter. “We went back and forth, and I told them if we get the lead, this game is ours.”
Geibel kept showing glimpses of making a patented run, but the Gators could not get over the hump in the third quarter and trailed 52-45 heading into the final eight minutes.
Wallace led all scorers with 31 points for Neighborhood Academy. Simpson added 15 points, and Wilkins finished with 11.
