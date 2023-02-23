MCMURRAY -- It looked murky early for the Gators, but Geibel Catholic saved its best for last and used a 21-12 fourth quarter advantage to advance to the WPIAL Class A semifinals for the second year in a row with a thrilling come-from-behind win over Neighborhood Academy, 66-64, Wednesday night.

